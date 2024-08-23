NITR looks back on a year of sustainability success and NPD

Nestlé International Travel Retail (NITR) said its new travel retail-exclusive range – Sustainably Sourced Cocoa – has captured the interest and strong support of travel retailers and consumers.

Over the past years the confectionery and food manufacturer Sid it had made strides to ensure its environmental impact is limited, with the likes of Cocoa Plan and a collaboration with the Rainforest Alliance.

Changes have also been made to key brands through innovative packaging choices, and a marked decrease in the use of non-recyclable materials.

Nestlé Sustainably Sourced Cocoa launched as a travel retail exclusive in April.

Aura Sanchez, Nestlé International Travel Retail (NITR) Marketing Manager, said: “Nestle, as a leader in the food & confectionery category is well-placed to talk about outstanding products.

Our brand portfolio speaks for itself and there is no doubt that we have the ability to appeal to all consumers in the category.”

“Nestlé Sustainability Sourced Cocoa is in a class of its own. It not only speaks of our commitment to sustainability but also our ability to look beyond the current trends, to anticipate new opportunities and to meet the demands of emerging customer demographics. Fortunately travel retailers have been quick to agree, to support our plans by collaborating in activations and travel retail campaigns that are unparalleled,” added Sanchez

Nestlé Sustainably Sourced Cocoa combines Nestlé’s swiss chocolate expertise with sustainability, a direct result of Nestlé’s work with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities.

With the ‘Does Good, Tastes Great’ tagline, Nestlé Sustainably Sourced Cocoa was introduced to travel retail at last year’s TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes.

Nestlé said the immediate response was positive, and NITR was quick to follow that interest through collaborations with several travel retailers, which have taken Nestlé Sustainability Sourced Cacao into the international market.

International appeal

Aer Rianta set the ball rolling in April, followed by similar promotions throughout Singapore Changi and in airports in Porto, Geneva, Athens and London.

Other locations, such as Doha, Muscat, Dehli and Paris, are launching over the summer months and into September.

Others, including Madrid, Lisbon, Shanghai, Dublin and Istanbul will permanently feature Nestlé Sustainably Sourced Cocoa

In-store campaigns, which focus on self-treating, sharing and gifting, encourage customer engagement through sampling and personalisation opportunities on pre-printed sleeves made from recycled paper.

All promotions are supported across other touchpoints including online, via retailers’ websites and social media and across airports screens.

As part of NITR’s collaboration with Avolta, Nestlé Sustainably Sourced Cocoa features in the leading travel experience company’s Emotion+ consumer engagement programme

The Emotion+ programme utilised deliver insights on travellers in the market to create awareness and build on connections with customers in the travel retail space through Avolta’s website, app and social media, as well as paid media.

“This Avolta programme ensures that Nestlé Sustainably Sourced Cocoa is front of mind,” said Sanchez, adding: “It’s innovative and bold, just what the confectionery category needs to ensure that products are noted, followed and ultimately purchased.

Travel retailers have embraced the Nestlé Sustainably Sourced journey to date and this will continue with further activations as the brand not only stakes its claim in the travel retail channel but earns a name as a category leader.”

