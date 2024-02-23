NOW LIVE: TRBusiness February 2024 ezine

The TRBusiness February 2024 ezine, featuring a focus on inflight, China and tobacco and cigars, is now available to view online (click cover below).

Inflight retail takes a turn in the spotlight this issue, led by an in-depth cover interview with Oliver Gottschling, Sales Director Inflight & Cruises EMEA, Gebr. Heinemann.

The Hamburg headquartered travel retailer has recently created a new speciality inflight and cruise retail division, merging its European cruise and airline sales teams into a single department.

In our exclusive interview, Gottschling brings us firmly up to speed with how the company is leveraging its dual expertise to further strengthen its business in 2024 and beyond.

To read the February 2024 issue, click here.

Also inside the February 2024 ezine…

In addition, this issue contains a dedicated focus on tobacco and cigars, including nicotine alternatives and shisha.

We bring you all the latest news and views from a selection of leading suppliers, including KT International, Philip Morris International Duty Free, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International, ANDS, Davidoff, VCF and more.

As inflation eases, duty free tobacco is facing an assortment challenge? We ask this important question in a five-page report.

We also have valuable insights on tobacco travel retail shopping trends, courtesy of m1ndset.

Year of the Dragon celebrations are in full swing and stakeholders are pulling out the stops to welcome and impress Chinese travellers, with everything from limited edition cognacs to Chinese calligraphy events.

In this issue, we take a look at the flurry of activity and spotlight how the expectations of Chinese travellers is evolving – including how best to connect with them.

You will notice a few new regular features in the issue, including an invitation to spend a day in the working life of a well-known executive, which is being launched in style by One World Duty Free’s Gary Leong.

It’s great to see how he structures his day for maximum results. However, you’ll have to click through to see what he describes as arguably the best parts…

Please remember that the early bird deadline for entries to the consumer voted Global Travel Retail Awards is 12 March – make sure you take full advantage at www.travelretailawards.com.

Also, please do look out for the plus and play buttons for extra digital-exclusive content as you navigate the edition and be sure to follow TRBusiness on LinkedIn to stay up to date with all the latest news.

