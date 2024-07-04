Over half of travellers keen to shop from the airport lounge, says survey

SPONSORED CONTENT: TRBusiness has joined forces with global airport lounge and experience specialists, Airport Dimensions, on an exclusive content series to highlight the ways in which traveller expectations are evolving and how the airport lounge can play a key role in boosting retail revenue.



The campaign, which is rolling out over the coming weeks, brings Airport Dimensions intelligence to the fore, offering rich insights on a range of topics, from the growing demand among travelling consumers for services and experiences to rethinking traditional retail and closing the shopper engagement gap.

First up is a data-packed video that brings you all the key learnings from Airport Dimensions’ AX24: The Age of Airport Experience research ­– the latest instalment of the company’s annual deep dive into traveller behaviour, which is has been conducting for the last 10 years.

More than 9,000 travellers were surveyed for the research, with all respondents classed as regular travellers (defined as those who have taken a minimum of two return trips in the last 12 months).

Its goal was to dig deep into how travellers view the airport experience and, crucially, how they would like to see it improved.

Furthermore, it zooms in on their spending habits and consumption behaviours across the airport journey, pinpointing ways that airports and brands keep pace to maximise success.

As explained by Strategy Director Stephen Hay, the good news is that travellers expect an 8% growth in their travel over the next 12 months, led by a strong return to travel in emerging markets and maintained primarily by millennial and Gen Z travellers.

As he elaborates on in this video, what the research makes clear is that travellers are simply looking for ‘new and better’ experiences.

Part of this quest involves the increasing popularity of airport lounges.

Once exclusively the domain of business travellers, lounge access is democratising with 30% of respondents to the AX24 survey said they paid directly to access a lounge.

What’s more, it demonstrates how incorporating digital services can opens up opportunities to capture new spend.

The data shows that over half of lounge guests (52%) are interested in shopping at airport stores from the lounge.

The link to airport retail is supported by strong levels of interest for brand sponsored lounge experiences, with 77% of guests saying they would like sampling of high-end beverage or food brands.





