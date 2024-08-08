Sorbet Island expands into travel retail with several major retailers

By Benedict Evans |

The collection features six different bikini styles and six one-piece swimsuit cuts, in 24 colours, to accommodate different retailer requirements.

Fashion and accessories brand Sorbet Island is expanding its presence within global travel retail after a debut in the channel in partnership with several retailers, including: Lagardère Travel Retail; Eurotrade; Duty Free Shops Bermuda; Miles & More; and Inflight Service Europe.

Created by Sophia Mamas in 2014, the Sorbet Island brand portfolio features three key categories in swimwear, accessories and jewellery.

Crafted in Greece, Sorbet Island noted its range is inspired both by founder Sophia’s childhood memories of summer, and the surrounding Aegean landscape and waters.

One size fits most

Sorbet Island highlighted the functionality and problem-solving features of its portfolio as ideally suited to travel retail.

Designed for women, its swimwear collection comes in one size, covering XS to XXL and A to G cups, is manufactured from a high-quality, hyper-flexible fabric, and is designed to significantly minimise inventory complexity.

In addition to swimwear, Sorbet Island offers a comprehensive jewellery and accessories collection. Best-sellers include its satin bracelets, which can be customised for events, gifting or corporate branding.

Its other popular items include the brand’s multi-functional cosmetics bags, which incorporate a water-resistant interior.

Sophia Mamas, CEO & Founder of Sorbet Island, noted: “Purchasing swimwear has always been a challenge for women for multiple reasons, including body image and confidence, fit and sizing issues, limited options for different body types, style preferences, lack of functionality and comfort.”

“We have revolutionised the market by offering swimwear that always fits. At Sorbet Island, we design swimwear that celebrates every female silhouette, embracing the beauty of our diverse and ever-changing bodies.”

Taking off in travel retail

Sorbet Island is sold in over 5,000 stores worldwide.

The company said its objective now is to build on its domestic presence and target the entire travel retail ecosystem across airport shops, airlines, cruise ships and in-flight e-commerce services.

The brand made its travel retail debut a few years ago via selected collaborations, including a pop-up at Munich Airport, listings at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport with Lagardère Travel Retail, and the pre-order online shop of Inflight Service Europe.

“We know that travellers often make spontaneous purchases, and the simplicity of one-size swimwear absolutely encourages impulse buying. The assurance that the swimwear will fit without trying it on helps to drive speedy purchase decisions, especially in fast-paced travel settings,’ added Mamas.

Following a turn at last year’s TFWA Tax Free World Exhibition, the brand secured listings with Duty Free Shops Bermuda and onboard Discover Airlines; supplied high-end skincare house La Prairie with branded accessories for a marketing campaign; and created custom bracelets for Air Caraïbes and Oettinger Davidoff.

The success of the Munich Airport pop-up has led to a permanent presence in Terminal 2. Additionally, this summer Sorbet Island is showcasing its portfolio at a pop-up in Geneva Airport with Lagardère.

At least four more locations with Lagardère Group are planned for 2025, namely Paris Orly, Krakow John Paul II International, Nice and Marseille Provence Airports.

Mamas concluded: “We are excited to announce significant growth in the travel retail sector, marking a major milestone for the brand. Our mission is to help women all over the world by creating a more inclusive, comfortable, and sustainable product that simplifies the shopping experience during travel and promotes body confidence.”

