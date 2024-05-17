Thélios uses TFWA AP to showcase TAG Heuer and Bulgari collections

By Kristiane Sherry |

Thélios TFWA AP TAG Heuer and Bulgari

Thélios used TFWA AP to showcase new collections from TAG Heuer and Bulgari.

LVMH-owned eyewear firm Thélios unveiled new travel retail collections for TAG Heuer and Bulgari at the recent TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, which took place in Singapore this week.

Bulgari first revealed its Serpenti eyewear line in March at Dubai Airport, while TAG Heuer’s tech-focused collection was displayed as part of the LVMH Watch Week in Milan in February.  

They joined the wider stable of Thélios brands in Singapore, including Dior, Fendi, Celine, Givenchy, Loewe, Stella McCartney, Kenzo, Berluti and Fred.

Thélios looks to snakes for Bulgari

Inspired by Bulgari’s geometric snake-like motifs seen across its jewellery pieces, Serpenti brings the luxurious reptile hues to eyewear. 

Scales on gold-finish metal temples and faceted smoky lenses featured throughout, while the Serpenti Forever glasses feature an embellished snake head clasp on the hinge.

Meanwhile, the B.Zero1 glasses offer a bold signature brand feel as conceived by late architect Zaha Hadid. Details include an enamel trim on the temples.

Thélios Bulgari

Thélios’s new Bulgari collection takes inspiration from snakes. 

For men, Octo Roma and Octo Finissimo models draw inspiration from Bulgari’s signature timepieces, including octagonal cases and a super-flat design.

Technology, lightness and comfort for TAG Heuer

Thélios’s TAG Heuer eyewear collection brings in the same characteristics as its watches pieces: technicity, technology, lightness, comfort, ergonomics and performance.

The range is split into three territories: Pro Performance with tech in mind; Sport Performance for athletes and active customers; and Daily Performance.

Thélios said they collection highlights how the brand is both innovative and avant garde, and how it links these values to sport. 

Thélios TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer is all about performance with its latest looks. 

“Asia’s top airports and downtown locations are key for Thélios and we look forward to engaging with our existing partners to share our strategic plan for growth,” said Alessandro Eucaliptus, Head of GTR for Thélios, ahead of the event. 

“TFWA Asia Pacific is the ideal  platform for us to meet new partners sharing the same vision and to raise the standard of luxury  and excellence of the eyewear category.

“This year, we are extremely excited to introduce TAG Heuer eyewear to Asia Pacific travel  retail customers. 

“Excellence and luxury are core in the collection, but on top we are bringing in  avant-garde design, with cutting edge materials that are unique and will set new standards in the category. 

“We are confident this collection will be loved by new consumers and TAG Heuer  fans in Asia.”  

Thélios unveiled a new brand identity in June 2023 as it sought to mark a “new phase”.

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business

With a number of key developments coming to fruition, including its operations at Wuhan Tianhe...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
B&S' King of Reach to attend TFWA AP as it eyes Asian expansion Asia & Pacific
image description
On Location: Lancaster Monaco is returning to its skincare roots Europe
image description
Victorinox partners with TR Consumer Forum as Coffee Break Sponsor International
image description
King Power Group Hong Kong opens Marc Jacobs unit at Changi Airport T2 Asia & Pacific
image description
TRBusiness Summit Shorts: Maker’s Mark on pursuit of ‘liquid innovation’ The Americas
image description
YSL Beauty & CDFG rock Hainan with immersive Beauty Light Club Experience Asia & Pacific
image description
Coty extends Boss Bottled collection with new Triumph Elixir fragrance International
image description
Ritter Sports announces its return to TFWA Asia Pacific with new activation Asia & Pacific
image description
Gebr. Henemann and casualfood JV smartseller launches two new concepts Europe
image description
L'Occitane and Heinemann showcase Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench in Sydney Asia & Pacific
right