Thélios uses TFWA AP to showcase TAG Heuer and Bulgari collections

LVMH-owned eyewear firm Thélios unveiled new travel retail collections for TAG Heuer and Bulgari at the recent TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, which took place in Singapore this week.

Bulgari first revealed its Serpenti eyewear line in March at Dubai Airport, while TAG Heuer’s tech-focused collection was displayed as part of the LVMH Watch Week in Milan in February.

They joined the wider stable of Thélios brands in Singapore, including Dior, Fendi, Celine, Givenchy, Loewe, Stella McCartney, Kenzo, Berluti and Fred.

Thélios looks to snakes for Bulgari

Inspired by Bulgari’s geometric snake-like motifs seen across its jewellery pieces, Serpenti brings the luxurious reptile hues to eyewear.

Scales on gold-finish metal temples and faceted smoky lenses featured throughout, while the Serpenti Forever glasses feature an embellished snake head clasp on the hinge.

Meanwhile, the B.Zero1 glasses offer a bold signature brand feel as conceived by late architect Zaha Hadid. Details include an enamel trim on the temples.

For men, Octo Roma and Octo Finissimo models draw inspiration from Bulgari’s signature timepieces, including octagonal cases and a super-flat design.

Technology, lightness and comfort for TAG Heuer

Thélios’s TAG Heuer eyewear collection brings in the same characteristics as its watches pieces: technicity, technology, lightness, comfort, ergonomics and performance.

The range is split into three territories: Pro Performance with tech in mind; Sport Performance for athletes and active customers; and Daily Performance.

Thélios said they collection highlights how the brand is both innovative and avant garde, and how it links these values to sport.

“Asia’s top airports and downtown locations are key for Thélios and we look forward to engaging with our existing partners to share our strategic plan for growth,” said Alessandro Eucaliptus, Head of GTR for Thélios, ahead of the event.

“TFWA Asia Pacific is the ideal platform for us to meet new partners sharing the same vision and to raise the standard of luxury and excellence of the eyewear category.

“This year, we are extremely excited to introduce TAG Heuer eyewear to Asia Pacific travel retail customers.

“Excellence and luxury are core in the collection, but on top we are bringing in avant-garde design, with cutting edge materials that are unique and will set new standards in the category.

“We are confident this collection will be loved by new consumers and TAG Heuer fans in Asia.”

Thélios unveiled a new brand identity in June 2023 as it sought to mark a “new phase”.