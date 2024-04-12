Thélios launches major airport activation for Bulgari sunglasses at DXB

Thélios has launched a major global travel retail activation for Bulgari in partnership with Dubai Duty Free at Dubai International Airport (DXB).



The Bulgari pop-up at the hub’s Terminal 2 ran from 15 March to 8 April and featured a range of specially selected sunglasses from the LVMH-owned brand, which joined the Thélios portfolio in January.

The showcase was revealed just in time for Ramadan, and was aimed to international passengers at Dubai Airport.

“For every animation, Thélios strives to create a luxury environment, true to the quintessence of its Maisons,” said Alessandro Eucaliptus, Head of GTR for Thélios.

“The eyewear collection is to resonate with consumers and be immediately recognisable as an integral part of the Maison’s product offer.

“In partnership with Dubai Duty Free, we invested to showcase the new Bulgari concept and its grandeur with a special sunglasses selection for Ramadan.

“We are particularly proud to be represented in one of the most prestigious and most frequented airports in the GCC region.”

Thélios, founded in 2017, is the in-house eyewear company of luxury giant LVMH.

With a goal to further expand in the global travel retail channel in 2024, this year will see further activations for its luxury Maisons brought to life in key airports around the world. Stay close to TRBusiness for more.

