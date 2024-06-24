Tumi has launched a new campaign for its Tegra-Lite and Alpha Bravo collections starring its global ambassador, professional footballer Son Heung-Min.

The campaign, titled Made For Moments That Make Us, takes the viewer behind the scenes with Son at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, revealing a glimpse into his fast-paced life, incorporating Tumi.

Captured by docu-style filmmaker Ward and Korean photographer duo Ji + Doh, the campaign aims to shed light on the discipline required to succeed, with Tumi’s Tegra-Lite and Alpha Bravo collections in a starring role as Son’s ‘steadfast companions’.

“Few may know that Son’s signature ‘camera’ celebration pose is symbolic of his desire to capture that moment and hold onto it,” said Jill Krizelman, SVP, of Global Marketing & eCommerce.

“Our latest campaign draws creative inspiration from that concept; we are consistently alongside Son’s fast-paced life, and Tumi is made to carry those moments that make us.

“As two of Tumi’s iconic collections, Tegra-Lite and Alpha Bravo represent the brand’s signature strength, functionality, and endurance. This campaign brings these pillars to life, showing exactly how Tumi is made for each step of the journey.”

Son Heung-Min has been a Tumi Global Ambassador for three years. Career highlights include competing in the FIFA World Cup, receiving Golden Boot and being named club Captain of the Tottenham team.

“I was personally excited for this campaign to be set in my home away from home,” said Son Heung-Min.

“I always value that Tumi is there for me and has my back, whatever journey I’m on.”

Each case in TUMI’s Tegra-Lite collection is made with Tegris material, a durable yet lightweight material used in lifesaving armor, race cars, and professional athletic gear.

The Tegra-Lite shell is composed of consolidated layers of material, known for its resilience.

The Alpha Bravo collection features ‘hyper-functional’ bags that are described as ideal for a fast-paced life.

Each Alpha Bravo bag is made with ballistic nylon, Tumi’s signature fabric. Available at Tumi stores worldwide.

