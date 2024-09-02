VCF takes reins of hotly anticipated TFWA party supported by TRBusiness

By Benedict Evans |

Thomas Gryson, Export Manager & Travel Retail Coordinator for VCF stands with a cigar and drink in hand

Thomas Gryson, Export Manager & Travel Retail Coordinator for VCF.

VCF (Vandermarliere Family of Cigars) is hosting the Riviera Sunset event in Cannes, in cooperation with Neuhaus and Flor de Caña, to elevate its brand presence during the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference. 

TRBusiness is supporting the highly anticipated party as exclusive media partner.

“This event aims to create a memorable experience that aligns with the luxury and prestige of the trade show, while strengthening relationships with key stakeholders in the travel retail industry,” said Thomas Gryson, Export Manager & Travel Retail Coordinator for VCF.

Gryson noted guests attending the invite-only event can anticipate an “unforgettable experience” featuring Flor de Caña cocktails and a refined chocolate experience from Neuhaus, paired with a handpicked selection of Oliva cigars.

“Our goal is to create a relaxed atmosphere where guests can strengthen existing relationships and explore new opportunities,” said Gryson, who also commented on the importance of its relationship with both Flor de Caña and Neuhaus.

“Our partnership for this event is part of a longstanding collaboration. For many years, we’ve shared our stand location in the harbour with Flor de Caña, and we collaborate at numerous events worldwide, all due to our mutual connection to Nicaragua.

Additionally, our relationship with Neuhaus is a natural fit, as we both represent Belgian luxury brands, making this collaboration a no-brainer for us.”

VCF has been making inroads into travel retail and is eager to showcase its premium cigar ranges, and plans for continued growth within the channel at TFWA Cannes.

Though Belgian-based its Nicaraguan roots run deep and have only dug deeper in recent years.

In 2022, VCF opened two new state-of-the-art processing centres for its Oliva Cigars in the Central American country, the facilities for which include hypersensitive sensors which provide around-the-clock tracking of the fermentation process.

 Investments into its operations such as these have been paying dividends; its Oliva cigars are renowned for their exceptional quality, and VCF has been ramping up its presence within travel retail this year.

In January VCF marked the Chinese Year of the Dragon with a ten-strong box of Churchill cigars, made using Nicaraguan tobaccos and a Habano (sun-grown) wrapper from Ecuador.

Retailing for $350 per box (each of which featured a timely dragon design), the cigars were exclusively available from China Duty Free shops.

Building on the success of strong demand for premium cigar offerings within travel retail, Gryson believes TFWA presents a perfect platform through which to showcase the quality and craftsmanship of its Oliva range of cigars, characteristics he believes make them an ideal luxury product for the channel.

The party will be held Monday 30 September at 7:30pm CEST, at La Plage Du Festival, 52 C10 Bd de la Croisette, Cannes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur 06400.

“With its rich, complex flavour and strong brand reputation, Oliva stands out as a premium product that complements the luxury offerings in this channel.”

While the event is invite-only, interested parties are welcome to register their interest with Anouck Vandenbogaerde, Marketing Manager for VCF, by emailing them directly at the following e-mail address: [email protected].

