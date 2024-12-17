Walker’s Shortbread stalwart, Sir James Nicol Walker CBE, passes away

By Faye Bartle |

Sir Jim Walker CBE 1944-2024

Sir Jim Walker CBE 1944-2024.

‘Devoted, energetic and kind’ Walker’s Shortbread legend, Sir James Nicol Walker CBE, passed away in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Sunday 15 December, 2024. 

James, known as ‘Jim’, was born in Elgin on 13 June 1944, son of the late James and Winnie Walker, younger brother of the late Joe and Marjorie Walker.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jennifer, his children Jacqui, Jamie, Bryony and Alastair, and six grandchildren Logan, Romy, Joshua, Torren, Joanie and Wyatt.

The Scottish businessman devoted more than 60 years to building the family-owned enterprise, with his leadership and vision described as ‘instrumental’ in shaping Walker’s Shortbread through the years.

In his role as Joint Managing Director alongside his brother Joe, Jim was the driving force of Walker’s sales growth, developing the business from a small family bakery in Aberlour, Speyside, to a globally recognised brand, achieving £184m of turnover in 2023 (from £40,000 in the year that he joined), and being awarded the Royal Warrant from Queen Elizabeth in 2002.

A statement from Walker’s reads: ‘Beyond his professional legacy, Jim will be remembered for his warmth, humility, and generosity of spirit – a person who took genuine interest in others and who was well loved in the business and the wider community.

‘Jim was enormously loved by many people around the world, especially colleagues and customers.

‘He loved fishing on the River Spey, playing golf, and he had a keen interest in ornithology and nature, though his family, with four children and six grand-children, and business, have been his main interest and pleasures.

‘He will always be remembered as a devoted, energetic and kind man who was an inspiration to many who knew him. We will honour his memory by continuing to uphold the values and legacy he built over a lifetime of dedication.’

Sir Jim recently stepped aside from his main responsibilities to an ambassadorial and advisory role, carving a path for members of the fourth generation, including three of his children, to take on the management of the company.

He held the position of Deputy Lieutenant of Banffshire from 1998-2019 and was awarded the CBE for services to industry in 1999.

In 2022, he was named within the prestigious Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood in Queen Elizabeth II’s last Birthday Honours list and subsequently was invested by King Charles III at the Palace of Holyrood, Edinburgh. The Honour of Knighthood was in recognition of exceptional services to the food industry.

