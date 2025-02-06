Qatar Duty Free renews partnership with Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

By Benedict Evans |

Qatar Duty Free has been a partner of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters since 2009.

Qatar Duty Free (QDF) has announce its sponsorship of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, organised by the Qatar Golf Association, set to take place from February 6-9 2025, at the Doha Golf Club.

In keeping with tradition, Qatar Duty Free said it will once again include its Hole-in-One sponsorship in the 13th hole. This year’s prize, a $155,000 voucher redeemable at Qatar Duty Free, offers the winning golfer the chance to purchase a range of retail products and experiences.

“We feel honoured to continue supporting an event that brings together global talent and celebrates the unifying spirit of sport. This year, we are proud to play a role in further enhancing the tournament’s legacy alongside our partners, solidifying Qatar’s position as a global hub for sports and tourism. Sports has a unique power of bringing people together, aligning with our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for all our customers worldwide,” said Thabet Musleh, Chief Retail and Hospitality Officer, Qatar Airways Group.

February holds special significance in Qatar as it marks the month of Sports Day.

Qatar Duty Free sponsors other prestigious tournaments like the Qatar Women’s Total Open and the Qatar Men’s ExxonMobil Open.

Together with our partners, we eagerly anticipate welcoming players, fans, and the global golf community to this unforgettable celebration of the sport,” noted Hamad Al Mana, President of the Qatar Golf Association.

In the next few months, Qatar Duty Free will also continue its sponsorship as the Founding Partner of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025.

Musleh added: “The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is a cornerstone of our sporting calendar, embodying Qatar’s growing legacy as a premier destination for world-class events. Hosting this milestone 28th edition at Doha Golf Club is a testament to our commitment to excellence in golf. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Qatar Olympic Committee for their unwavering support over the years in making this tournament a resounding success. Their contributions have been instrumental in elevating this event to new heights and showcasing Qatar as a global sports hub.

