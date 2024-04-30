Norwegian and gateretail offer pre-order duty free on selective flights

By Luke Barras-hill |

A trial initiated this month enables passengers on select Norwegian flights to pre-order duty free items for delivery direct to seat. Source: Norwegian.

Passengers on board select Norwegian Air Shuttle (Norwegian) flights departing from Oslo can now pre-order duty free items directly to seat.

Concessionaire gateretail is supporting the new ordering system with a pilot beginning this month covering items such as alcohol, tobacco, perfume, cosmetics, confectionery, and more.

As reported, gateretail secured a contract extension last year to provide onboard retail solutions to Norwegian.

At the same time, parent Gate Group’s airline catering solutions firm Gate Gourmet retained its position as last-mile handling parter in the Nordics.

Norwegian and gategroup’s alliance dates back more than a decade and the latter has been offering a pre-order service to charter passengers in the Nordics for more than 30 years.

“This expansion of purchasing options by Norwegian in collaboration with gateretail will give passengers a better opportunity on more flights to make their purchases,” commented Fernando Guinea, Managing Director & VP gateretail.

“The service of delivering the purchases directly to the customer in their seat is an added convenience that will make the process and the passenger’s experience smoother and easier.”

Christoffer Sundby, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer at Norwegian added: “In Norwegian we always look for ways to improve our product offering and remove hassle for customers. The ability to preorder duty free items is a great example of this and a feature we know will be appreciated by our customers.”

