Fraport Baltimore Partnership wins 23-year contract at BWI Marshall Airport

By Faye Bartle |

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Photo: courtesy of Fraport USA.

Fraport Baltimore Partnership LLC has been awarded a contract with the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) to redevelop, renovate, lease and manage the retail, restaurant and commercial services at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) following a competitive solicitation process by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The contract is for a 23-year term.

“BWI Marshall Airport looks forward to working closely with Fraport Baltimore Partnership to deliver the airport’s ‘Easy Come, Easy Go’ excellent service our customers and passengers have come to know. Members of the partnership have decades of experience successfully managing concessions programmes at BWI Marshall and other major US airports,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld.

“Thanks to the Board of Public Works, approval of this contract will keep Maryland at the heart of BWI Marshall’s food and retail scene, grow the state’s economy and provide opportunities to uplift communities.”

“We are grateful and humbled by the trust placed in us through this award,” commented Sabine Trenk, CEO of Fraport USA.

“This contract represents not only a tremendous opportunity but also a profound responsibility to collaborate with MAA to develop world-class services that exceed expectations and set new standards for quality and customer experience.

“Our vision for BWI Marshall launches from a storied past and reimagines the future of over 118 concession spaces that will lead the industry in new and exciting opportunities for passenger interaction, traveller engagement, revenue enhancement and a world-class experience.”

Fraport says the contract award underscores the company’s ‘proven expertise in airport concession management’.

The partnership between Fraport USA and Ernst Valery Investment Corporation (EVI) is dedicated to fostering a collaborative relationship that prioritises ‘shared goals, innovation, and sustainable growth for BWI’.

Together, they are set to deliver a ‘bold world-class and innovative new customer experience’ for BWI Marshall that will make a ‘lasting positive impact’.

“Our new venture, Fraport Baltimore Partnership LLC is uniquely poised to leverage the long history and experience of Fraport and EVI’s unmatched local development abilities, small business empowerment and community engagement skills,” said Ernst Valery.

Global player Fraport Group is one of the largest airport operators worldwide, active in 30 airports across four continents.

