ARI celebrates World Earth Day with host of green initiatives

By Faye Bartle |

ARI World Earth Day

Left: A World Earth Day showcase at Cyprus Duty Free. Right: The World Earth Day bag initiative at The Loop Dublin Airport Free.

Aer Rianta International (ARI) colleagues around the world have joined together to celebrate World Earth Day across the retailer’s global network of stores.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, ARI announced a series of initiatives to help promote environmental consciousness and foster a greener future.

“At ARI, we believe we have a responsibility to minimise our environmental impact and contribute to the well-being of the planet,” said Nuno Amaral, Chief Operations & Business Development Officer and Global ESG lead for ARI.

“By introducing these sustainable initiatives, we hope to inspire our customers to join us in our commitment to making small changes that will make a big difference in building a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

In a bid to reduce plastic waste and encourage the use of reusable alternatives, ARI offered complimentary cotton bags to customers with every in-store purchase made on World Earth Day (April 22 2024) in Ireland, Cyprus, Portugal and Montreal.

World Earth Day at Cyrpus Duty Free

The cotton bag initiative for World Earth Day at Cyprus Duty Free.

Furthermore, other locations are implementing community initiatives, electronic recycling and supporting conscious shopping through products that are sustainably sourced, including a partnership with Nestlé for the launch of their Sustainably Sourced Cocoa product range.

Portugal Duty Free is carrying out exclusive tastings of the new Nestlé range in-store for customers to enjoy throughout the week.

ARI World Earth Day

Left: World Earth Day information at Cyprus Duty Free. Right: Handing over a World Earth Day complimentary bag at The Loop Dublin Airport.

ARI is focusing on three key pillars – people, planet and product – as part of a five-year ESG strategy across the group.

