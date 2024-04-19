Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail (GTR), ARI and Irish Distillers have teamed up to celebrate the launch of the travel retail exclusive (TREX) Redbreast Cuatro Barriles Edition, with a special event hosted at Dublin Airport (DUB).



The ultra-premium product was unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on 12 April at DUB, attended by Laurent Pillet, CEO, Pernod Ricard GTR; Antonio Duva, General Manager, EMEA Pernod Ricard GTR; Ray Hernan, CEO, ARI; Nodjame Fouad, CEO, Irish Distillers and Billy Leighton, Redbreast Master Distiller Emeritus.

On the same day, passengers were treated to tasting opportunities as well as bottle signings courtesy of Leighton.

“Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail recognises the fantastic business opportunity that Redbreast Cuatro Barriles Limited Edition presents as awareness and popularity of the Irish Whiskey category grows globally,” said Laurent Pillet, CEO, Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail.

“Pernod Ricard and Redbreast fully embrace the role of advancing the premiumisation of the category and driving incremental value growth.

“We will also focus on continuing to optimise the customer experience in store in order to recruit new consumers. This will all be made possible of course via our strong partnership with ARI; a relationship which enables the brand to keep flying in its home market.”

Redbreast Irish Whiskey, produced by Irish Distillers, is only available at Dublin Airport and Cork Airport Duty Free. Priced at €108 RRP, it forms part of the Redbreast Iberian Series.

It first hit the shelves in 26 March, making the limited edition available to purchase by those travelling over the peak Easter holiday period.

The launch will be further amplified with high-profile activation activity in Dublin and Cork Airport duty free stores during May.

“This partnership is a real testament to what can happen when we truly collaborate,” said Ray Hernan, CEO, ARI.

“We’re excited to bring such a unique experience to our customers, offering them something at Dublin and Cork Airports that they can’t find anywhere else in the world.

“The introduction of the Redbreast Cuatro Barriles Edition underscores a commitment to excellence and innovation by Pernod Ricard, IDL and ARI, making it a source of immense pride for us.

“This unique offering not only enriches the world-class home of Irish whiskey, but also reinforces our dedication to providing our customers with nothing but the best.

“Together, we celebrate this significant milestone and look forward to continuing to set new standards in travel retail.”

The new expression is ideally positioned at Dublin Airport (which welcomed almost 32 million travellers in 2023 and is connected to over 190 destinations worldwide) and Cork Airport (the international gateway to the South of Ireland).

As Nodjame Fouad, CEO, Irish Distillers, highlighted: “Travel retail offers an exceptional launchpad to introduce this TR exclusive edition to a captive audience for Redbreast in the beloved brand home.

“Working with our partners, we have the ability to maximise visibility across all relevant traveller touchpoints; online to offline.

“This also signals the start of our shared journey to re-focus on building prestige brands in this dynamic retail channel.”

READ MORE: Pernod Ricard joins forces with Avolta on new Chivas Regal promotion

READ MORE: Royal Salute brings ‘exquisite new facet’ 21YO Miami Polo Edition to travel retail

READ MORE: Jameson and Pernod Ricard GTR revive their ‘Arrive Like A Local’ campaign