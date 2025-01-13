Rosé brand Maison Mirabeau appoints SipWell Brands as GTR distribution partner

By Benedict Evans |

Domaine Mirabeau is located near the historic village of La Garde-Freinet in the Golfe de Saint-Tropez on a 20-hectare estate with 14 hectares of AOP Côtes de Provence vines – principally grenache, cinsault and rolle.

Rosé brand Maison Mirabeau has appointed SipWell brands as GTR distribution partner. The partnership agreement between Maison Mirabeau and premium drinks specialist SipWell Brands takes effect immediately.

The family-owned B-Corp business, founded in 2009 by husband and wife duo Stephen and Jeany Cronk, now produces a range of over a dozen rosé wines, dry rosé gins and several wine-based drinks.

Already available in over 40 countries, they extend from the best-selling Pure Rosé in its Mirabeau en Provence collection to the limited-edition La Réserve Rosé, the first single estate cuvée from Domaine Mirabeau.

Co-founders of Maison Mirabeau, Stephen and Jeany Cronk, said: “As we continue to follow our passion to produce the best rosés in the world, we are determined at the same time to embrace both ambitious farming practices and innovative wine making techniques.

We continue to transition towards regenerative farming and increased biodiversity and we hope that our work inspires others to make the change to more sustainable viticulture. We know the team at SipWell understands our ethos and values well and recognises how important they are to us. We are excited to work with them as they take our products through the travel retail channel worldwide.”

Founded in 2019, the business already represents a wide range of premium drinks from HINE Cognac, Lind & Lime Gin and The Lost Explorer mezcal and tequilas to Nc’nean, Stauning, FABLE, Isle of Barra, Two Stacks and Kilchoman whiskies.

Maison Mirabeau was the first winery in Europe to gain Regenerative Organic Agriculture certification and is seen as a category leader in sustainability promoting regenerative viticulture to restore biodiversity, improve soil health and sequester carbon.

Andrew Torrance, co-owner of Sipwell Brands said: “This is a business with a serious capability to lead the way in wine production. Their products are sophisticated, their roses of the highest quality and their commitment to improving sustainability in viticulture is total.

They have always read the market trends and tastes extremely well and just keep producing wonderful wine for a relaxed and discerning consumer We are confident they will make a real impact in the travel retail sector.”

READ MORE: The Lost Explorer appoints Sipwell Brands as exclusive GTR distributor

READ MORE: Westward moves to boost travel retail presence with SipWell partnership

READ MORE: Stauning Danish whisky appoints SipWell Brands to drive GTR presence

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

DFS ‘gets the party started’ with holiday campaign across global locations

DFS Group has unwrapped a series of in-store gifting and retailtainment experiences – from...

image description image description
Europe

Nemiroff partners with Lagardère to debut LEX Vodka at Brussels Airport

Nemiroff has announced the launch of an exclusive activation for LEX by Nemiroff at Brussels...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

China Trading Desk presents findings on Chinese outbound travel sentiment

The resurgence of Chinese outbound travel in 2024 has reinvigorated global travel retail, and...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Sarah Genest joins Bluedog as Global Business Development Director International
image description
PR GTR unveils The Glenlivet’s highest permanent age expression at Changi Asia & Pacific
image description
VIDEO Interview: Lagardère Travel Retail International
image description
Montenegro announces RFP second stage for Podgorica and Tivat Airports Europe
image description
Muscat Duty Free eyes “first-of-its-kind” food & confectionery concept in TR Middle East
image description
Suntory Global Spirits partners with Delhi Duty Free on Indira shop-in-shop Indian Sub Cont
image description
Ospree Duty Free unveils 'Collector's Dream' bottle of The Balvenie Fifty Indian Sub Cont
image description
Dec surge pushes DDF sales to new record in 2024 Middle East
image description
Interview: Fraser Brown, Retail Director, London Heathrow Airport International
image description
Rémy Cointreau on Cointreau's pathway and resilience amid market headwinds International
right