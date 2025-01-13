Rosé brand Maison Mirabeau appoints SipWell Brands as GTR distribution partner

Rosé brand Maison Mirabeau has appointed SipWell brands as GTR distribution partner. The partnership agreement between Maison Mirabeau and premium drinks specialist SipWell Brands takes effect immediately.

The family-owned B-Corp business, founded in 2009 by husband and wife duo Stephen and Jeany Cronk, now produces a range of over a dozen rosé wines, dry rosé gins and several wine-based drinks.

Already available in over 40 countries, they extend from the best-selling Pure Rosé in its Mirabeau en Provence collection to the limited-edition La Réserve Rosé, the first single estate cuvée from Domaine Mirabeau.

Co-founders of Maison Mirabeau, Stephen and Jeany Cronk, said: “As we continue to follow our passion to produce the best rosés in the world, we are determined at the same time to embrace both ambitious farming practices and innovative wine making techniques.

We continue to transition towards regenerative farming and increased biodiversity and we hope that our work inspires others to make the change to more sustainable viticulture. We know the team at SipWell understands our ethos and values well and recognises how important they are to us. We are excited to work with them as they take our products through the travel retail channel worldwide.”

Founded in 2019, the business already represents a wide range of premium drinks from HINE Cognac, Lind & Lime Gin and The Lost Explorer mezcal and tequilas to Nc’nean, Stauning, FABLE, Isle of Barra, Two Stacks and Kilchoman whiskies.

Andrew Torrance, co-owner of Sipwell Brands said: “This is a business with a serious capability to lead the way in wine production. Their products are sophisticated, their roses of the highest quality and their commitment to improving sustainability in viticulture is total.

They have always read the market trends and tastes extremely well and just keep producing wonderful wine for a relaxed and discerning consumer We are confident they will make a real impact in the travel retail sector.”

