Avolta teams up with Ecoalf on uniforms made from recycled materials

By Faye Bartle |

Avolta

Avolta’s new staff uniforms are made with made from recycled materials.

Avolta has partnered with Ecoalf to create new uniforms made from recycled materials for employees working in the duty free stores at Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza and Mahón airports.

The partnership forms part of Avolta’s sustainability strategy in Spain, which sees the global travel experience player teaming up with selected partners to create a more sustainable travel experience that also helps to support the communities the company is active in, at the same time.

The uniforms are made from recycled and ‘low-impact’ materials. Furthermore, the clothing collection boasts international certifications, including being PETA Vegan Approved, and having the Global Recycled Standard and Organic 100 Content Standard, validating the sustainable origin of the manufacturing materials.

“This collaboration with Ecoalf shows the commitment to environmental preservation that Avolta wants to reflect in our new Balearic Islands stores,” said Ángeles Montesdeoca, Avolta’s General Manager in Spain.

“The fact that our employees, as our corporate ambassadors, wear these uniforms sends a clear message of our commitment to investing in a responsible and respectful business model.

“With ESG at the heart of everything we do, we care about the impact of our actions. We embrace a holistic approach to sustainability and are deeply committed to being a responsible company on a local and global level.”

Avolta

The employee uniforms, produced in collaboration with Ecoalf, are rolling at at airports in Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza and Mahón.

Ecoalf is a sustainable lifestyle brand and Spain’s first fashion company to receive the B Corporation sustainability certification back in 2018.

‘Ecoalf was born to protect the planet’s natural resources and create a sustainable lifestyle brand, leading the change with every product,’ read a statement from Ecoalf.

‘Sustainability, innovation, quality and timeless design are part of the Ecoalf DNA as a sign of durability and responsibility. We are proud and excited that companies like Avolta join us in doing things differently and giving visibility to the project.’

