The Sustainability Pitch 2024 Session 2: Kellanova GTR – Pringles

TRBusiness is delighted to announce the second Sustainability Pitch session of TR Sustainability Week 2024 (2-6 December).

In this episode, Kellanova GTR steps up to present Pringles, a household name in the snack food industry, in view of several recent developments such as the launch of its newly redesigned and recyclable paper tube.

The newly packaged Pringles tube is said to keep the product fresh while ‘significantly reducing environmental impact’, according to a support note contained in the pitch submission.

“The new tube combines quality, efficiency, and taste in a design that is easy to recycle as paper waste, reflecting our dedication to environmental stewardship.”

PITCH 2: WATCH BELOW

Please watch the pitch below to discover whether Kellanova GTR – Pringles achieved the four-star TR Sustainability Trailblazer status or the five-star TR Sustainability Hero accolade.

Pitch viewers are offered a deeper dive into Kellanova’s work on social responsibility, espoused by the ‘Better Days’ initiative across four core pillars: Fighting hunger, sustainability, wellbeing and EDI.

Collaborations with food banks, promoting wellbeing through supported breakfast clubs and collaborations with local farmers are also highlighted.

Elsewhere, as part of its EDI pillar, the company has partnered with NaviLens technology to assist visually impaired users.

Product information can be read in their own language using a smartphone to scan QR codes displayed on product packaging, helping to promote informed choices in the process.

In a Q&A with the Sustainability Guardians, Jacco Douma, Senior Business Manager Global Travel Retail and Emerging Channels BNLX, Kellanova, and Jeanne Reijnders, Regional KAM Global Travel Retail, Kellanova respond to questions on the lining used for Pringles’ paper-based packaging, ingredients sourcing and community collaborations and food waste reduction.

“At Pringles, we are driven by a passion for innovation, a commitment to sustainability, and a dedication to social responsibility,” added Kellanova GTR. “Our achievements in the past year underscore our position as a leader in sustainability and a provider of the best products in the travel retail industry.”

TRBusiness would like to thank the Sustainability Guardians for lending their expertise to this year's Sustainability Pitch programme.

Established in 2021, the Sustainability Pitch initiative is designed to recognise and reward sustainable products and initiatives associated with the travel industry and affords companies a unique opportunity to demonstrate innovation across a number of environmental and social barometers.

Those Pitch entrants that meet the benchmarked standard will receive a coveted seal of approval that they can feature on their B2B and B2C marketing and material to communicate their achievements to end-consumers and businesses alike.

Critically, the sustainability Trailblazer and Hero logos are designed to make it easier for consumers to navigate and make sustainable choices in duty free stores.

