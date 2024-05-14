Ever Rich Duty Free is preparing to undertake further retail upgrades at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) Terminal 2 in the latest round of investment.

Fashion boutiques Bottega Veneta and Emporio Armani are to receive makeovers following a tranche of new store openings in recent months.

The second Miu Miu duty free store in Asia opened in February, while popular fragrance brands Diptyque, Le Labo, Byredo and Penhaligon’s opened in March – all newly introduced to the Taiwan duty free market.

Tailored marketing and social media engagement is upping interaction among its customer base, says the company, and brand collaborations are continuing in that spirit.

“For example, this year, we are partnering with Coach for a coffee truck and local cuisine marketing campaign,” an Ever Rich Duty Free spokesperson told TRBusiness.

“Additionally, we have a series of Bee Garden exhibitions, consumer activities and a member exclusive VIP experience with French brand Guerlain, and also its famous ESG initiatives, Bee School.”

Diversifying activities

Since fully reopening in early 2023, Ever Rich Duty Free confirms it has been actively investing in new shop and restaurant openings, from Hello Kitty, Lego, and Taoli Bookstore, to fashion boutiques, tobacco and liquor outlets, plus, enhancing its F&B offerings.

“These new shop openings indicate that Ever Rich Duty Free is dedicated to staying competitive in the market by diversifying the offerings and enhancing the overall customer experience,” said the spokesperson.

“By introducing popular brands across all different categories, Ever Rich is likely aiming to attract a broader range of customers and capitalise on existing brand loyalty. Additionally, the refurbishment of its F&B offerings suggests a focus on providing quality dining experiences.”

In addition to the refurbishment of its duty free shops, Ever Rich says it also expects this year to complete the renovation of its public facilities involving Taiwan art and cultural representation, such as Ever Rich’s themed gate lounges.

Last year, Taipei hub TPE handled 35.5 million travellers – recovering to 73% of pre-pandemic levels – and Ever Rich Duty Free remains optimistic on projected passenger numbers exceeding 40 million this year.

For the latest on Ever Rich’s duty free operations including at Taipei Taoyuan International Airport, Kaohsiung Airport, Taipei Songshan, and Penghu, click here.