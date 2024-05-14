L’Oréal Paris looks back at Royal Cream launch in Lagardère’s Sanya Complex

By Benedict Evans |

L’Oréal Paris took over Lagardère Duty-Free Mall from 1-31 March 2024 to celebrate the launch of Age Perfect Nectar Royal Cream. The design elegantly combined the product’s gold elements with arrangements of Manuka flowers surrounding the pop-up.

The pop-up showcased L’Oréal Paris’ Age Perfect Nectar Royal Cream, which comes in an upsized 80ml format, a format which the manufacturer said is designed to immerse travellers in an engaging journey through ingredient storytelling.

The star ingredient is Manuka honey extracted from the Manuka flower. The pop-up detailed the intricate extraction process, and emphasised efficacy of the resultant liquid.

“We are elated to be partnering with Lagardère Duty-Free for the first-ever activation for L’Oréal Paris’ Age Perfect Nectar Royal Cream. This iconic gold pop-up offers a unique travel retail experience, blending captivating displays, immersive storytelling, and elevated customer experiences,” commented Arnaud Darde, General Manager of L’Oréal Paris Travel Retail Asia Pacific.

Shoppers were able to further immerse themselves into the pop-up and discover the other ingredients infused into the cream, including tetrapeptides to help retain skin collagen, and ProXylane to renew skin collagen for tighter, firmer skin.

Shoppers were also privy to a 5-minute hand massage with any purchase, conducted by professional masseurs handpicked by the brand.

“Our journey does not stop here. We are committed to create greater excitement for travelers throughout the Asia Pacific region by bringing the best of accessible luxury to all domestic and international travelers,” added Arnaud Darde, General Manager of L’Oréal Paris Travel Retail Asia Pacific.

