L’Oréal Paris Travel Retail Asia Pacific and King Power International have joined forces to launch the first-ever jumbos themed takeover at the retailer’s Srivaree downtown store in Thailand.

The immersive, scientific pop-up brings to life the science and technology that goes into creating the high-performance formulations in the jumbo-sized products.

Dubbed the ‘Bigger Science, Better Savings’ science laboratory, the pop-up features travel retail exclusives – Revitalift Filler Eye Cream for Face Jumbo in 65ml, Youth Code Ferment Pre-Essence Jumbo in 115ml, and UV Perfect City Resist Jumbo in 65ml – giving travellers exclusive access to these sought-after formats when shopping in duty free.

Shoppers are greeted by larger-than-life jumbo products and can learn more about the science and efficacies of each product, with dedicated brand ambassadors on hand to guide consumers on an educational journey.

The additional savings and value provided to shoppers by the TREX jumbo formats is also highlighted.

At the pop-up, travellers can take part in an interactive retailtainment game where they can grow their own jumbo products in the L’Oréal Paris virtual science laboratory, while simultaneously learning about the benefits of the products by collecting as many featured ingredients as possible.

Upon completing the game, travellers will receive a coupon to redeem a complimentary face and eye massage roller when purchasing a Revitalift Filler Eye Cream for Face Jumbo Duo.

“We are thrilled to work with King Power International once again in this first-ever Jumbo thematic campaign, where we are bringing our exclusive Travel Retail Jumbo bestsellers to Thailand to offer shoppers an immersive retail experience and better savings on their duty-free purchases,” said Arnaud Darde, General Manager of L’Oréal Paris Travel Retail Asia Pacific.

“We will continuously strive to provide seamless, engaging retail experiences and look forward to bringing more disruptive pop-ups to our customers in the region.”

L’Oréal Paris is also celebrating its partnership with the retailer as a sponsor of the the King Power International Ambassador Cup Polo Tournament 2024 and the International Ladies’ Polo Tournament 2024.

Under the concept of ‘A Friendtastic Polo Camp’, the Ambassador Cup Polo Tournament 2024 saw six strong teams compete, with the L’Oréal Paris team putting up a ‘strong fight’. In the International Ladies’ Polo Tournament, the L’Oréal Paris team earned first runner up status.

