A trio of Samsung Experience Stores (SES) have opened at major shopping destinations in Singapore, including Singapore Changi Airport.

Samsung Electronics Singapore has partnered with consumer electronics reseller OTTNO to open the new units, which are located at Changi Airport’s Terminal 2 departure area and at the Compass One and Junction 8 shopping malls.

The SES at Changi T2 spans around 1,379sq ft and carries a bespoke accessory wall presenting a range of accessories unique to Samsung’s products.

“We are excited to announce the opening of new Samsung Experience Stores at Singapore’s iconic Changi Airport Terminal 2 and in the heartlands with our partner, OTTNO,” said Ronnie Ng, Vice President, Head of Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

Tax free shopping

“By expanding our presence, we aim to bring Samsung‘s innovative technology to a broader audience. Our store at Changi Airport Terminal 2 provides tax free shopping and an opportunity for customers to experience our products at one of the world’s busiest airports.

“Additionally, our new heartland stores will not only showcase the latest Samsung products but also provide in-person one to one consultations, thus enhancing our commitment to better support our customers in-store.”

Brenda Nai, Operations Manager for OTTNO SES added: “We are very honoured to be partnering with Samsung Singapore to manage and expand their SES footprint locally. These stores serve as an experiential touchpoint for customers who prefer to learn more about Samsung‘s products in-store and in-person.

“As such, we have deliberately designed an experience in consultation with Samsung to bring the brand’s innovation to life, and making it relatable to the everyday consumers – especially in the age of AI.”

