Changi expands the ChangiVerse with new Terminal 2 and Gardentopia

Singapore Changi Airport is today launching an expansion to its ChangiVerse metaverse, with a whimsical new Terminal 2 and Gardentopia to discover.

Upon arrival in Terminal 2, gamers are greeted by the eye-catching Wonderfall. Next, they can set about exploring the newly revamped terminal, complete with its signature lush greenery.

At the baggage claim hall, visitors can play the Butterfly Catcher game and earn seeds for the gardening activity Gardentopia (modelled after Changi’s Dreamscape).

There’s also an atrium of eclectic stores within the Shopping Street to discover, where gamers can use the seeds they have earned to purchase plants with special attributes.

Users can find a portal to their own ‘secret garden’ at Gourmet Garden, that transports them directly to Gardentopia.

There, users will find a sprawling garden with various Garden Bosses ranging from Fire to Rainbow, Jurassic and Cyber.

They will need to speak to them to find out what kind of plants they like so they can plant them nearby to increase their satisfaction levels. The more they plant, the faster they can earn more seeds.

Once all 10 Garden Bosses have been appeased, the game will reset, with new abilities that carry over each time the game is completed, such as Seed Multiplier, Speed Boost, Easy Seed Collection and Teleport.

With the defeat of each Garden Boss, there are exclusive collectibles to acquire.

There are 11 in total, ranging in rarity from common to legendary, released in two drops: 7 March and 4 April.

There’s also a Gardentopia contest for Roblox players residing in Singapore.

From 7 March to 7 April 2024, residents can take part for the chance to be one 100 winners to receiving 10,000 Changi Rewards points (worth S$50 in Changi e-vouchers) and a S$30 Roblox gift card.

The challenge involves defeating the first four Gardentopia Garden Bosses and taking a ‘real world’ selfie at T2’s Wonderfall, sharing images to social media and sending a link to a Changi Airport email address.

The ChangiVerse first launched in April 2023 on Roblox as a virtual wonderland, featuring a playful twist on the airport’s notable sights. The ‘sweet and snowy’ CandyVerse was added during the year-end festive period.

Players level up by accumulating experience points and collecting butterfly tokens from a variety of games, such as Changi Kart racing, baggage claim and check-in, while unlocking access to special areas and items, such as planes and ChangiVerse exclusive User Generated Content (UGC)/wearables for their avatar.



Images: Changi Airport Group.

READ MORE: Changi opens leasing bids for Terminal 2 delicatessen concessions

READ MORE: Changi Airport’s 2023 passenger traffic reaches 86% of pre-Covid levels

READ MORE: Changi readies promotions in Jan as public area retailers absorb GST hike