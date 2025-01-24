The Glen Grant unveils Lunar New Year campaign in APAC travel retail

Campari Group Global Travel Retail (GTR) is rolling out a head-turning campaign for the Year of the Snake, featuring limited edition gift sets for three single malts, at more than 15 activations across key APAC travel retail markets.

The Glen Grant Lunar New Year collection expressions – The Glen Grant 10 Year Old, 12 Year Old Travel Exclusive Non-Chill Filtered, and 15 Year Old – are presented in premium gift boxes and are being showcased under the festive theme of ‘Bloom in the Splendour of the New Year’.

The 10 and 12 Year Old expressions are further enhanced with dedicated sleeves, completing the design which blends cultural symbolism with the heritage of Glen Grant’s Speyside distillery.

Each gift box features golden accents, including a golden snake (to symbolise good fortune, abundance and transformation), as well as signature glasshouse and blue poppy elements from The Glen Grant’s ‘Garden of Splendours’ concept, plus festive decorations.

Furthermore, each set comes with a complimentary geometric snake bottle stopper.

“Unveiling The Glen Grant’s Year of the Snake 2025 campaign during one of Asia’s most celebrated festivals marks an important milestone in our strategy to accelerate the brand’s presence across key travel retail markets in the region,” said Biancamaria Sansone, Marketing & CCM Director at Campari Group GTR.

“The launch continues the roll-out of our premium new visual identity, showcasing The Glen Grant’s refined Speyside heritage through dynamic activations, innovative digital engagements, and exclusive releases.

“We remain committed to ensuring The Glen Grant continues to impress and build its legacy in travel retail by connecting with travellers and meeting their needs for quality, gifting and collectability – and we hope that travellers enjoy The Glen Grant as part of their Lunar New Year celebrations.”

The immersive, branded activations feature specially designed gondolas, wall bays and window displays and can be found in prominent duty free locations across China, Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.

A standout activation is the month-long window takeover at cdf Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Hainan, complete with localised elements.

In Hong Kong International Airport, an LED pillar wrapped in bold celebratory animations forms the centrepiece of the HPP, capturing the attention of passing travellers.

To extend the reach, retail partners such as Lotte Duty Free in Singapore and Duty Zero by cdf in Hong Kong have launched pre-trip digital and social media communications.

In select locations, visitors can also take part in ‘liquid to lips’ tastings at dedicated bars staffed by brand ambassadors, who will share expert insights into the nuances of each expression.

The Lunar New Year limited edition gift sets continue the rollout of The Glen Grant’s premium new brand visual identity, which is inspired by the historic Garden of Splendours at its Speyside distillery.

The refreshed identity combines natural, botanical elements with contemporary design, and is being showcased across digital, experiential and retail touchpoints.

