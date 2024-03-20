Avolta nets seven more years at Edinburgh Airport; plans new WDF store

By Luke Barras-hill

Avolta

Avolta will increase its shopfloor space by 30% following the contract extension.

Avolta has earned a seven-year contract extension to run the tax and duty free store at Edinburgh Airport (EDI).

The travel retailer will overhaul its existing World Duty Free store, which it has operated for more than 20 years, to create a refurbished 1,740sq m unit under the same fascia.

It will retain the walkthrough format and add a number of new features, such as dedicated local food and souvenir adjacencies spotlighting Scottish brands, plus a new olfactory experience.

Prominence will be given to world famous producers across the whisky, spirits and food & confectionery categories, with an emphasis on elevating the customer experience.

As a new addition to the store, a Haute Parfumerie area will showcase a wider assortment of premium labels, including Creed, Penhaligon’s, and Le Labo.

Charlotte Tilbury, Kylie and others will bolster the beauty aisles, while staples such as Jo Malone London and MAC are to become part of the main store.

In a nod to increased demand for digital services and applications, the new WDF store will incorporate an interactive fragrance finder for passengers who can select a favourite scent for themselves, or as a gift for others.

Meanwhile, visitors to the whisky area can search for their favourite dram, or experiment and try-on new looks and shades in the beauty area using virtual reality tools.

Fred Creighton, CEO UK and Ireland, Avolta said: “We are delighted to have been successful in extending our contract to continue operating the tax and duty free store at Edinburgh Airport for the next seven years and would like to thank our colleagues there for their continued trust and valued partnership.

William Grant & Sons’ whisky liqueur brand Drambuie delivered its Café Drambuie bar concept to Edinburgh Airport via a promotion with Avolta that ran between 1 November 2023 to 3 January 2024.

“Through our commercial offer we aim to make the travel journey as rewarding as the destination, and the refurbishment we have planned for our World Duty Free store in Edinburgh will take the airport shopping experience to another level for the many travellers who visit the airport each year.”

Gail Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer (Non-Aero) at Edinburgh Airport, added: “We are Scotland’s airport, and we want to ensure that the many millions of international passengers that come to see what our country has to offer have the chance to take a little bit of it home by increasing the presence of Scottish brands.

“By placing a greater focus on our whiskies, gins and larder, it means we are showcasing our world-famous food and drink, extending Scotland’s reach across the world. The refurbishment also allows us to introduce new and exciting brands across all of our ranges, offering our passengers the opportunity to treat themselves and get their trip off to a fantastic start.”

As Scotland’s principle airport, EDI handled 14.4 million passengers in 2023 (+28%).

The terminal’s retail offering was improved in the first half of 2023 with the addition of a new World Duty Free Express outlet, a second All Bar One, and landside and airside Pret A Manger units.

Last year, Ryanair and easyJet announced more aircraft to their respective fleets at EDI while the airport also welcomed the return of a direct service to Beijing in the summer operated by Hainan Airlines, making it the only direct schedule between Scotland and China.

