Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail (PR GTR) has announced the sixth edition of Scotch whisky Royal Salute’s storied Polo Collection.

The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Miami Polo Edition has been activated in global travel retail backed by a number of high-profile activations at international hub airports including London Heathrow, Singapore Changi, Dubai International, Taipei Taoyuan and Brazil São Paulo.

It is being officially unveiled in Palm Beach, Florida this week at special two-day event featuring the ‘Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Support of Sentebale’, the charity co-founded by the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry.

An immersive experiential pop-up is also set to go live at Miami International Airport in partnership with Duty Free Americas from May.

‘A taste of Miami for travellers’

Liya Zhang, VP Marketing for Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, commented: “We relish this opportunity to introduce travellers to an exquisite new facet of the multi-dimensional Royal Salute brand. The masters of exceptionally aged whisky have successfully created a must-have innovation for all whisky lovers, which we are eager to activate on a global scale.

“We will fully engage travellers across all touchpoints – pre-trip, during and post-trip – through our omnichannel approach and our retail execution. We can’t wait to bring a taste of Miami to all travellers.”

The 21-year-old expression has been crafted to encapsulate the vibrant culture of Polo lawns and clubs around the world, with the modernity of Miami as a modern day Polo destination reflected in the bottling.

It is presented in a pink flagon, in a nod to the city’s lively and alluring heart, and housed in an attractive presentation box embossed with an illustrative design depicting glamorous post-polo match gatherings against the backdrop of Miami’s infamous art-deco architecture.

Royal Salute Polo Challenge

In a first for Royal Salute’s blending history, Master Blender Sandy Hyslop has crafted a bespoke liquid finished in a blend of classic first-fill bourbon and first-fill rye casks to produce an all-American oak cask finish with notes of vanilla and coconut with a subtly spiced finish.

“Miami is such a dynamic city, so we wanted to craft a blend that would echo this with an exciting new dimension,” added Hyslop.

“Selecting the finest first-fill bourbon and rye casks to finish the special formulation of whiskies aged for a minimum of 21 years allowed us to impart some incredible flavours and emphasise the sweet and spicy notes of the final blend, perfectly nodding to Miami’s vibrant scene.”

The aforementioned Royal Salute Polo Challenge will gather guests championing the charity’s work supporting vulnerable people and their communities to address issues of health, wealth inequality and climate resilience in Lesotho and Botswana.

Royal Salute has been a long-term supporter of the Sentebale charity which was co-founded in 2006 by the Duke of Sussex and the Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

Professional polo player and Royal Salute World Polo Ambassador Malcolm Borwick will partake in an energetic polo match at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington in front of a crowd of more than 300 guests.

Stay close to TRBusiness.com for more…