DFS Circle celebrates first anniversary with in-app rewards and gifts
Luxury travel retailer DFS Group is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its global loyalty program, DFS Circle, through offering in-app ‘missions’ with exclusive rewards and gifts to members.
DFS says customers can collect 17 sets of exclusive destination luggage sticker sets, spotlighting the cultural icons of 17 global destinations, and three special limited-edition design sets from illustrator Matsui.
As part of their ongoing efforts to create a ‘Destination Within Every Destination‘, DFS says it hopes to transform its stores into gateways to the world of matsui, and channel their joyful spirit through installations.
Customers can amass up to 3,500 points within the app by making three visits to any store, and shop in two categories each time.
The DFS Circle application has four tiers: Silver; Gold; Platinum; and Diamond, alongside an exclusive Ambassador tier by invitation only.
Matsui’s influence
Matsui is an illustrator well-known for his depictions of dogs and their bonds with humans.
Mark Sage, Vice President, Loyalty Strategy & Member Engagement at DFS, commented: ” As we celebrate DFS CIRCLE’s inaugural anniversary with an impressive 18% surge in new members, it stands as a testament to DFS’ unwavering dominance in crafting immersive omnichannel retail adventures.
Through DFS Circle, we’ve redefined how customers explore, indulge, and connect with luxury brands, seamlessly knitting together the physical and digital realms.”
