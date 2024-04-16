DFS Circle celebrates first anniversary with in-app rewards and gifts

By Benedict Evans |

DFS Circle

The latest offer from DFS Circle is running until 31 May, 2024.

Luxury travel retailer DFS Group is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its global loyalty program, DFS Circle, through offering in-app ‘missions’ with exclusive rewards and gifts to members.

DFS says customers can collect 17 sets of exclusive destination luggage sticker sets, spotlighting the cultural icons of 17 global destinations, and three special limited-edition design sets from illustrator Matsui.

As part of their ongoing efforts to create a ‘Destination Within Every Destination‘, DFS says it hopes to transform its stores into gateways to the world of matsui, and channel their  joyful spirit through installations.

Customers can amass up to 3,500 points within the app by making three visits to any store, and shop in two categories each time.

The DFS Circle application has four tiers: Silver; Gold; Platinum; and Diamond, alongside an exclusive Ambassador tier by invitation only.

Matsui’s influence

Matsui is an illustrator well-known for his depictions of dogs and their bonds with humans.

DFS Circle

He had a solo exhibition, titled ‘Sanpo O Sanpo’, at art gallery Tokyo Pixel in 2022, and has collaborated with several fashion and accessories focused businesses, including Tokyo Cultuart, Casetify and bluespot.

Mark Sage, Vice President, Loyalty Strategy & Member Engagement at DFS, commented: ” As we celebrate DFS CIRCLE’s inaugural anniversary with an impressive 18% surge in new members, it stands as a testament to DFS’ unwavering dominance in crafting immersive omnichannel retail adventures.

Through DFS Circle, we’ve redefined how customers explore, indulge, and connect with luxury brands, seamlessly knitting together the physical and digital realms.”

READ MORE: DFS tells shoppers ‘Liberate Your Inner Dragon’ for Lunar New Year

READ MORE: DFS makes history as first cross-border retail partner of Douyin Life Services

Most popular

rss
image description image description
The Americas

Details emerge of JFK T1 commercial programme and duty free tender

Qualified travel retail operators are being invited to participate in a request for proposals...

image description image description
Europe

Mondelez WTR launches Win a Diamond pop-up with Lagardère at CDG

Mondelez World Travel Retail (WTR) has unveiled an enhanced iteration of its Win a Diamond...

image description image description
Middle East

JEDCO launches multi-category tenders at KAIA T1

Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO KSA) has issued a request for proposals for several...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Molton Brown launches travel-exclusive eau de parfum with Avolta Europe
image description
APTRA networking lunch to return during TFWA Asia Pacific in May Asia & Pacific
image description
Avolta strengthens its presence at Shanghai Pudong Airport with 5 stores Asia & Pacific
image description
Saudia Arabia's KKIA unfurls T3 duty free expansion Middle East
image description
Travel Blue introduces Indian Premier League cricket travel pillow collection Indian Sub Cont
image description
Nestlé celebrates official launch of its 'Sustainably Sourced' chocolate range International
image description
Jameson and Pernod Ricard GTR revive their 'Arrive Like A Local' campaign International
image description
‘Now in Myeong-dong’ is name for rebranded Lotte downtown showroom Asia & Pacific
image description
Chisinau International Airport launches open tender for F&B and retail Europe
image description
Rémy Cointreau GTR marks tricentenary celebrations with Anniversary Coupe International
right