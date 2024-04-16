DFS Circle celebrates first anniversary with in-app rewards and gifts

Luxury travel retailer DFS Group is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its global loyalty program, DFS Circle, through offering in-app ‘missions’ with exclusive rewards and gifts to members.

DFS says customers can collect 17 sets of exclusive destination luggage sticker sets, spotlighting the cultural icons of 17 global destinations, and three special limited-edition design sets from illustrator Matsui.

As part of their ongoing efforts to create a ‘Destination Within Every Destination‘, DFS says it hopes to transform its stores into gateways to the world of matsui, and channel their joyful spirit through installations.

Customers can amass up to 3,500 points within the app by making three visits to any store, and shop in two categories each time.

The DFS Circle application has four tiers: Silver; Gold; Platinum; and Diamond, alongside an exclusive Ambassador tier by invitation only.

Matsui’s influence

Matsui is an illustrator well-known for his depictions of dogs and their bonds with humans.