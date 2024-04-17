Jewel Changi Airport celebrates fifth anniversary with new shows and stores

Jewel Changi Airport, a nature-themed entertainment and retail complex will present a year-long calendar of special events and retail offers, as well as new experiences under the theme of ‘What A Feelin5’, as it premieres a brand-new version of its nightly Light & Music showcase.

The new five-minute show has been created by water feature designer WET, and features unique elements of Jewel’s offerings, such as its façade and greenery.

James Fong, CEO of Jewel Changi Airport Development, said, “Five years ago, our shareholders – Changi Airport Group and CapitaLand – embarked on a bold mission to redefine the airport experience. Today, we stand proud as a global icon well-loved by both local residents and travellers.

We are thrilled to announce a series of new flagship store openings and new-to-market brands, as well as a behind-the-scenes tour for the Jewel Rain Vortex that has long captured the imagination of our visitors.

In the second half of 2024, Jewel will also release a behind-the-scenes tour of the showcase, which is to be called “In the Eye of the Jewel Rain Vortex”.

Participants will get exclusive access to never-before-seen views of the Jewel Rain Vortex from the inside, and a part of the programme will also introduce participants to the work behind getting Canopy Park ready for operation.

Font added: “New experiences and a series of events and Jewel-exclusive offerings will also be introduced throughout the year.”

Growth metrics

In tandem with growth in passenger traffic at Changi Airport, Jewel Changi Airport (Jewel) says it has witnessed a corresponding uptick in footfall traffic, registering a 26% increase year-on-year.

Overall sales grew by 20%, and of the total footfall registered, 30% were overseas travellers, with the top five nationalities being tourists from China, Malaysia, Taiwan, United States of America and Indonesia.

Its Double Rewards loyalty programme is the only mall in Singapore which awards two sets of loyalty reward points for each transaction, and also saw more than 10% rise in the membership base.

Jewel says it is gearing up for a series of marquee events.

Its floral showcase Jewel Blooms will make a return from 24 May to 11 August at Canopy Park, featuring kinetic flowers, and it has also commissioned a special collaboration with Singaporean garden designer Andy Eng and Japanese floral artist Megumi Shinozaki.

Each will present a large-scale floral artwork in the Petal Garden house .

Retailer collaborations

50 anniversary perks are planned across retail, dining and in-store experiences, curated in collaboration with Jewel’s tenants for its 5thanniversary celebrations.

These exclusive offers and promotions will be rolled out in phases.

Selected retailers such as Starbucks, Asian Artistry Fine Jewellery, Kate Spade, and Polo Ralph Lauren will be launching special collections – covering everything from cold cups to bespoke jewellery – only available at Jewel.

Jewel-exclusive food and drink items will also be released at Burger & Lobster, Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery, and Anthology by Compendium Spirit, among others.

The retail experience

Jewel is also set to welcome a wave of new store openings in May and June, including flagship stores. Charles & Keith, a Singaporean fashion label, is expanding its current footprint at Basement 1, with its first Singapore flagship store at Jewel.

Other flagships due to open this year include Fila’s first flagship store in Singapore, taking up a duplex store at Level 2; Bimba Y Lola with its largest store in Singapore at more than 1,600sq ft; and New Era.

Several new-to-market brands will also make their debut at Jewel, including: Ipoh Town, which serves traditional Ipoh cuisines; Nai Xue, which offers healthy tea beverages; fashion and accessories brand Setirom, Satellite Paris, a Parisian jewellery brand; and Royal Host, one of Japan’s most notable family restaurants.

Community action

Jewel plans to partner with Metta Welfare Association (Metta) in a charity event on April 17, 2024.

Proceeds from the charity event and auction will be channelled to the development of the new Maitri School/Building project that will be ready by 2028.

Maitri School will be the second Special Education School set up by Metta to provide education for students with moderate to severe Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Twelve auction items were sponsored by Jewel’s tenants, with certain items available for bidding by members of the public until April 21.

