Carolina Herrera introduces multi-sensory promotion at Istanbul Airport

Benedict Evans

On Facebook and Instagram, travellers are targeted before and during their trips via interest based and geolocation campaigns.

Carolina Herrera has installed two pop-ups at Istanbul Airport which will allow travellers to explore its bestselling fragrances. Open until the end of June, both activations have a strong focus on retailtainment a multi-sensory, olfactory experience.

The first animation space shines a spotlight on the latest fragrances in Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl and Bad Boy ranges, Blush Elixir and Cobalt Elixir respectively.

Good Girl Blush Elixir is an eau de parfum that is both a chypre (perfumes centred around citrus and oakmoss) and floral amber.

Bad Boy Cobalt Elixir is a more intense interpretation of the original Bad Boy Cobalt fragrance, featuring a blend of sage, black truffle and resinous wood.

A giant Good Girl Blush Elixir stiletto fragrance adorns the pop-up where consumers can discover the new scents via a multi-sensory fragrance discovery experience.

This experience includes perfumed flower ribbons and a candy tasting of key fragrance notes.

Further consumer engagement is encouraged via a Good Girl Plinko game where travelers insert a coin with their favorite Good Girl fragrance into the machine for a chance to win a sample.

The customer experience is completed with gifts-with-purchase and special gift-wrapping initiatives.

 Special gifts-with-purchase, including cosmetic bags in a green and white polka dot pattern – as seen in the Herrera Summer fashion collection – have been created to incentivise sales.

The second pop-up is inspired by the Resort 24 runway – the brand’s first-ever show held in Rio de Janeiro.

The activation features a feminine and masculine fragrance bar, as well as fragrance bars highlighting Carolina Herrera’s bestsellers and high perfumery Confidential line.

To raise awareness of Carolina Herrera Good Girl Blush Elixir, the brand has launched social media campaigns across several key platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Kaatje Noens, Puig Executive Vice President Global Travel Retail, said: “Since opening in 2018, Istanbul Airport has set a clear benchmark for airport retail and highend shopping experiences. We’re thrilled to showcase Carolina Herrera at one of Europe’s busiest airports, offering these engaging animations to all passengers.” 

As with the Good Girl/Bad Boy animation, several  initiatives have been implemented, including: brand ambassadors to welcome visitors with a scented fan and a mocktail inspired by Carolina Herrera fragrances; and a photo-booth with a garden backdrop.

