The premium Della Vite Prosecco brand, founded by sisters Chloe, Poppy and Cara Delevingne, has made its debut in travel retail with two major partnerships.

Just in time for the busy summer season, Avolta will stock the award-winning sparkling wine in its World Duty Free stores at Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted airports.

In addition, Lagardère Travel Retail will stock the product in its stores at both Luton and London City airports.

The listings are for the Della Vite Prosecco Superiore D.O.C.G (75cl) and Della Vite Prosecco D.O.C Treviso Rosé (75cl) – both of which are vegan certified and benefit from extended fermentation time and time on lees which, according to the company, gives rise to a smoother liquid with a long finish.

The listings will be supported by personal appearances over the summer from the Delevingnes, who have a combined Instagram following of 45 million.

“These partnerships are game-changing for us as a brand as we seek to expand our global reach and we cannot thank Avolta, and Lagardère enough, for coming on this journey with us,” said Nuna Heathcote, Co-Founder of Della Vite.

“Both Avolta and Lagardère have a reputation for introducing the latest premium products to inspire customers and elevate their travel experience with the highest-quality products.

“Working with Rupert Firbank, a duty free veteran who has managed the relationships between all parties has been fantastic, and we look forward to working with him, Avolta and Lagardère, to create exciting campaigns around this listing in the months ahead.”

Della Vite was founded by the high-profile Delevingne sisters in 2020, who resolved to bring their vision of a premium, sustainably produced prosecco to life.

The company has international expansion its sights, with travel retail considered a ‘game-changer’ for the independent brand.

Della Vite Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore D.O.C.G (11.5% ABV) is described as rich and extra-dry with a highly mineral palate that lingers, characterised by hints of crostini and chamomile. Clean and bright, it’s characterised by a mixture of gooseberry and date notes within small, creamy bubbles.

Della Vite DOC Treviso Rosé Prosecco (11.5% ABV) is described as having an aromatic nose of freshly crushed wild berries and rhubarb. These delicate fruit flavours are balanced by a creamy texture and fine bubbles.

“Della Vite is a great fit for travel retail, delivering the exceptional quality of this aspirational brand at an accessible price point,” said Rupert Firbank, Commercial Director.

“We are very excited to be working with both Avolta and Lagardère, to bring an independent and fast-growing brand with a tremendous following into travel retail.

“We are looking forward to working with them to bring the prosecco category to life and to change the way the world perceives prosecco. We have started staff training in the airports and are delighted with the enthusiastic reception for the wines.”

To create the expressions, Chloe, Poppy and Cara visited Italy to be guided by the expertise of a third-generation, Italian wine-making family.

Della Vite is produced in the upper valleys of Cartizze in Valdobbiadene, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Just north of Venice, on the edge of the Dolomites, this small but passionate local population has a distinctive approach to wine-making.

For Della Vite, this involves utilising locally grown and hand-picked grapes, a blend of traditional winecraft and advanced production techniques, and incorporating solar power and vegan-certified ceramic filters – all in a state-of-the art lab.

“Since we came of age, prosecco has been our circle’s obsession,” said Poppy Delevingne, Co-Founder of Della Vite.

“On one particular night, of course over a bottle of prosecco, one of us suggested, and the rest of us agreed, it was time to spread the gospel and make our own.

“We headed for Valdobbiadene, the region where some of the best prosecco in the world is made.

“In a remote corner of the valley, our new partners finally appeared.

“We found this beautiful family of third-generation makers, who have become like family to us.

“These days, when we get together, we’re not drinking any old prosecco.

“The winemakers’ family motto is ‘the long and steady way,’ and that is one I am fully on board with.

“Every time we plan to travel, we celebrate with a bottle of prosecco. We hope Della Vite becomes a part of your holiday traditions as it has become part of ours.”

Also available in the range is the low-alcohol Della Vite Zero sparkling rosé (0.5% vol) made from selected Grenache grapes from the south of France.

