Kiosks trial switches up Sim Local’s strategy at Heathrow Airport

By Luke Barras-hill |

Sim Local has an established presence at Heathrow Airport, where it has served arrivals travellers over the years.

Sim Local is building on its long-term partnership with Heathrow Airport through the introduction of eSIM Kiosks at airside departures locations.

Under a trial, Sim Local will target outbound and transit passenger traffic corridors to the Far East, the Americas and the Middle East by positioning the kiosks at key long-haul gates across Heathrow’s four terminals.

Sim Local representatives will be able to assist and educate travellers on the company’s eSIM products as a handy and cost-effective connectivity solution.

Ian Rankin, Chief Commercial Officer at Sim Local, said: “This trial enables us to take our strategy to the next level, targeting key outbound long-haul travel markets from Heathrow.

Ian Rankin, Sim Local.

“Should the trial be successful we hope to deploy many more kiosk locations across Heathrow and other key UK Airports.

“As uptake of eSIMs continues to grow and more people become switched on to their simplicity and cost-effectiveness, this trial marks the next step in our expansion as we bring this game-changing connectivity solution to more travellers than ever before.”

The trial represents a change in approach for Sim Local, which for many years has operated an omni-channel strategy tailored towards attracting business from inbound passengers.

Separately, the company has recently launched a new kiosk at London Stansted Airport.

In addition to its UK business, where it currently operates 10 retail stores, travel SIM and eSIM provider Sim Local runs six retail shops across Europe together with a number of vending machines and hundreds of affiliate touchpoints in Europe and the US through WHSmith International, InMotion and other partners.

READ MORE: Sim Local present in all of Heathrow’s Terminals after latest shop openings

