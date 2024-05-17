Lagardère unveils first five official Paris 2024 Olympics stores

Lagardère Travel Retail has revealed the first five of its stores set to open as part of its agreement with Organizing Committees for the Olympic Games (OCOG) ahead of this summer’s Paris 2024 event.

The official boutiques, located in both Paris and Lyon, will offer a range of Paris 2024-related products, including souvenirs and gifts.

Other items available include T-shirts, sweaters, caps, plush toys, mugs, water bottles, travel bags and pillows.

A total of seven stores are planned. The five now open can be found at Lyon Saint Exupéry Airport, and in Paris, at Gare de Lyon, Gare du Nord, Châtelet-Les Halles RER metro station and Gare Montparnasse.

The remaining two stores are at the Eiffel Tower esplanade, and at Gare de l’Est.

In addition to Lagardère’s official Olympic boutiques, 200 Relay stores will offer a range of Paris 2024 licensed items across train stations, metros and in airports.

Relay locations will also host activations with Olympics partners Visa and Coca Cola offering travellers opportunities to win tickets to the events.

“In this way Relay reaffirms its commitment to providing travellers with more than just products to transform travel into enjoyable and personal experiences,” the company said in a statement.

“This exclusive contract with OCOG reinforces Lagardère Travel Retail’s commitment to customers by offering local souvenir products at the heart of current events, confirming Relay’s ambition to stay one step ahead of travellers’ desires.”

In March this year, Lagardère announced it had struck an exclusive partnership with RaiseLab to pursue innovation projects ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Analyst Euromonitor has forecast that the Games could boost Paris tourism spend by €4 billion when the event comes to the city from 26 July to 11 August. The Paralympics following from 28 August to 8 September.