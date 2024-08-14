Le Marché Duty Free expands Eurotunnel offer with new shop

Le Marché Duty Free, a subsidiary of Ospree Duty Free (MTRPL) became the new operator for the duty-free business at Eurotunnel’s French terminal in Coquelles in April, has opened a dedicated 75sq m truck shop in the freight terminal.

Having commenced operations across 800 sqm of duty-free space within the passenger terminal building in late April, the new shop will serve the duty-free needs of HGV drivers.

A brand new shop-fit for the main shop will commence in the coming months.

“The reintroduction of duty free services for passengers travelling to the UK has created a substantial opportunity to redesign engagement with passengers and drive sales growth,” explained Eurotunnel Chief Commercial Officer Deborah Merrens.

She added: “Our new partnership with Mumbai Travel Retail Private Limited is a great opportunity to provide a whole new customer experience through our site in Coquelles in France. We are very excited for the future of the business and are looking forward to working with them in the years ahead.”

MTRPL is a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings of India and Flemingo Travel Retail.

