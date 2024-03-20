APTRA: Mumbai Travel Retail becomes Ospree; new partners and keynotes

The new brand identity ‘Ospree’ serves as Mumbai Travel Retail Private Limited’s (MTRPL) strategy to integrate its DF holdings across: Mumbai; Thiruvananthapuram; Amritsar; Lucknow; Jaipur; Ahmedabad; and Mangalore.

Integrating all its seven holdings, MTRPL said the rebranding is an ambitious strategy that redefines the global duty-free shopping experience.

MTRPL operates out of seven international airports in the country and plans to expand its global footprint.

The brand name Ospree takes inspiration from the Osprey, a migratory bird which often traverses entire continents.

MTRPL made the announcement on the first day of the APTRA Conference.

Avishek Bambi Das, CEO of MTRPL, said of the rebrand: “As we plan to expand our global footprint, it’s imperative to integrate all our duty-free stores under one unified brand identity that resonates with our values and aspirations.

My thanks go to all our valued brand partners, Beam Suntory, William Grants, Brown Forman, Mondelez, Nestle, Moet Hennessey, Bose, Coty, Travel Blue, Paul John, Radico, and D’yavol, for making this launch event a huge success.”

The rebrand is supported by a series of successive product launches; Kylie Cosmetics debuted in Asia with MTRPL, as did luxury streetwear brand D’YAVOL, and MTRPL says its flagship campaigns like ‘Shop & Win’ have helped it stay ahead of the curve.

MTRPL added the strength of its brand partnerships have helped introduce a host of premium brands – both Indian and international – to the Asia-Pacific region in recent times.

Operating under the mantra of ‘one distinguished identity’, MTRPL said this new identity represents a significant step for the brand towards fostering a more approachable and personal connection with customers.

APTRA Partnerships

Gulf Beverages & African+Eastern – which represents over 10,000 wine and sprits brands – has joined as prestige partners for the conference.

“We are delighted to become members of APTRA and to support the association with the important work it conducts on behalf of the industry, both in terms of growth opportunities and for industry representation in the face of regulatory challenges,” said Chirag Aggarwal, Group Business Manager – Travel Retail, Gulf Beverages & African+Eastern.

It will host a lunch this Thursday at the conference, and is listed as wine partner for all associated evening events.

Sunil Tuli, President of APTRA and Group Chief Executive at King Power Group, provided further comment: “We very much welcome Gulf Beverages & African+Eastern to APTRA as our latest members, joining a growing list of businesses who prioritise the broader APAC region and who understand the importance of APTRA’s role as the industry voice representing the industry across over 45 markets.”

APTRA keynote(s)

The second day of the APTRA Conference has already seen a number of keynote speeches from Manisha Saxon, Director General Tourism for the government of India; Ashish Chopra, CEO at Delhi Duty Free Services; and Nuno do Amaral, Chief Operations & Business Development Officer for ARI.

Chopra’s keynote speech delved into the evolution of duty-free and the historical role of Delhi Duty Free Services (DDFS) since 2010, evolving into the largest duty free retailer in India with: 43,000sq ft of retail space; 60,000sq ft of warehouse space; and over 55,000 products in its portfolio.

Chopra also offered a market outlook for DF and travel retail globally, whose CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) is expected to increase by 7.2% to $108.1bn through 2029.

Similarly, India is positioned for strong, steady GDP growth (6% through 2028) and a massive spike in the market for luxury goods (33% growth rate); it is also set to become the world’s third largest aviation market by 2026.

Chopra also pointed out some of the challenges facing the duty-free industry in India, particularly allowance restrictions on alcoholic beverages (2L max) and total spend – total duty-free purchases in India cannot exceed Rs.5o,ooo (£473.54).

Chopra also noted tobacco restrictions as a pain point within the industry, both for traditional cigarettes and all manner of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS).

He also made reference to the competition duty-free in India faces from its own domestic markets, suggesting a price arbitrage for wines and spirits.

