Le Marché Duty-Free wins DF business at Eurotunnel’s France terminal

Eurotunnel has partnered with Le Marché Duty-Free for the operation of the duty free business at Eurotunnel’s French terminal in Coquelles (near Calais).

The partnership will cover around 800 sqm of duty free space within the passenger terminal building, as well as around 75 sqm of duty free space in the freight terminal serving the duty free needs of HGV drivers for the first time.

“The reintroduction of duty-free services for passengers travelling to the UK has created a substantial opportunity to redesign engagement with passengers and drive sales growth,” said Deborah Merrens, Eurotunnel’s Chief Commercial Officer.

The win for Le Marché Duty-Free, a subsidiary of Mumbai Travel Retail Private Limited (MTRPL), is the result of an open and competitive tender process which began with the issue of a Request For Qualification (RFQ) on 26 September 2023.

Continued Merrens: “Our new partnership with Mumbai Travel Retail Private Limited (MTRPL) is a great opportunity to provide a whole new customer experience through our premises in Coquelles in France.

“We are very excited for the future of the business and are looking forward to working with them in the years ahead.”

It does not cover the UK terminal at Folkestone.

Eurotunnel – the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086, which operates LeShuttle Freight and Passenger services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France) – carried more than eight million passengers in 2023.

