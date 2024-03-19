WHSmith continues curi-o-city expansion with Belfast City Airport store

By Benedict Evans |

WHSmith travel

WHSmith first launched curi.o.city in 2023, with the concept expanding to 23 locations across the UK and internationally.

WHSmith has officially opened curi.o.city, its specialty retail format, in Belfast City Airport. The launch marks the first curi.o.city to open in Northern Ireland and is the eighth WHSmith owned store across the UK travel retail market.

The retailer currently operates stores across key travel locations including Belfast Victoria Station, Belfast International Airport, and Belfast City Airport, which has also recently refurbished its airside WHSmith store into a one-stop-shop format.

In the UK, further curi.o.city stores can be found in London Gatwick Airport, Bristol Airport, St Pancras Station and Selfridges in Birmingham and Manchester.

WHSmith says as part of its strategy to enter new markets and scale the group’s retail formats, it has opened two standalone stores in the UAE and 15 concessions within Al Maya’s border stores across the Middle East.

Andrew Harrison, Managing Director WHSmith Travel said: “Since launching curi.o.city last year we’ve had great feedback from customers, and we’re delighted to start offering our ranges of high quality stationery and localised gifting and souvenirs to the travelling customers of Belfast City Airport for the first time.

The growth of curi.o.city shows how WHSmith can adapt and innovate to create strong new, bespoke brands and retail formats and we’ve been pleased with progress to date and excited about what’s next.”

curi-o-city

A recent expansion to Dubai and Qatar marks the first time the store has found itself a home outside of the UK.

The retailer also recently delivered four store refurbishments across multiple different formats including in: WHSmith Gatwick South; WHSmith Bookshop in Bristol Airport; WHSmith in Glasgow Central Station and an M&S Food in Plymouth Derriford Hospital.

Curi.o.city stores are stocked with a range of gifts, stationery and souvenirs, as well as locally sourced products which reflect the culture of the locale.

In the new Belfast City Airport store for example, a handmade miniature wooden model of the Samson and Goliath gantry cranes which pepper the Belfast city skyline is available for purchase.

Michael Jackson, Head of Commercial at Belfast City Airport, added: “At Belfast City Airport, we are passionate about supporting local suppliers and giving our passengers a choice of high-quality products.

“We look forward to working in partnership with curi.o.city to enhance the range of retail options available at Belfast City Airport and to deliver an airport shopping experience that celebrates some of the best of Northern Ireland.”

READ MORE: WHSmith opens three new doors at Denver International Airport

READ MORE: WHSmith North America opens ChiBoys shop at Chicago O’Hare

READ MORE: WHSmith’s curi.o.city stores gain international home in Dubai and Qatar

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

NOW LIVE: TRBusiness February 2024 ezine

The TRBusiness February 2024 ezine, featuring a focus on inflight, China and tobacco and...

image description image description
Africa

Cairo Airport primes retail & F&B tender at T3

Cairo Airport Company (CAC) is seeking expressions of interest (EOI) from qualified companies...

image description image description
International

JCDecaux research offers major passenger insights

New research insights from Ipsos UK compiled for JCDecaux provide a revised outlook of air...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Jägermeister adds Teremana Tequila and Gin Sul to its GTR portfolio International
image description
Elizabeth Arden introduces HydraPlay moisturiser to global travel retail International
image description
Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards: The Winners Asia & Pacific
image description
Lagardère joins forces with LLA to launch Lego, Discover London stores Airports
image description
Gold Coast Airport inaugurates Heinemann store in domestic terminal Asia & Pacific
image description
APTRA announces powerful women speaker lineup for India Conference Asia & Pacific
image description
Lagardère crowns newest Lego and Discover London units at Luton Airport Europe
image description
Changi expands the ChangiVerse with new Terminal 2 and Gardentopia Asia & Pacific
image description
Heathrow "deeply disappointed" in tax-free shopping pass in Spring Budget Europe
image description
Heinemann confirms allocation of 14 stores aboard Icon of the Seas International
right