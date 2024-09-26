ATÜ Duty Free swoops to secure duty-free contract at Antalya Airport

By Trbusiness Editor |

ATÜ Duty Free Antalya Airport CEO Ersan Arcan

CEO Ersan Arcan: “We are eager to offer a world-class shopping experience.”

ATÜ Duty Free, a subsidiary of TAV Airports and the Unifree Duty Free/Gebr. Heinemann joint venture, has been awarded the duty free contract at Antalya Airport. The location will be the retailer’s fifth airport operation in Türkiye.

ATÜ Duty Free will operate 12,000sq m of retail, which will include core duty-free stores alongside the company’s multi-brand Luxury Square and Old Bazaar concepts.

CEO Ersan Arcan commented: “Thanks to the strong synergy we have established with Antalya Airport and all our partners with strong global experience, we aim to bring the best service to our operation at Antalya Airport by leveraging our industry’s most experienced expert team, our knowledge, and expertise.

ATÜ Duty Free hails “strategic step”

“We are excited about the prospect of launching a travel retail operation at Antalya Airport that is tailored to the unique characteristics of the airport and the region, a destination that continues to grow each year with its historic sites, beaches, international sports events, conferences, and other activities, attracting both domestic and international tourists.

Atü Duty Free Antalya Airport artist's impression

An impression of the new 12,000sq m retail offer at Antalya Airport.

“Antalya Airport is a strategic step for us, and we are eager to offer a world-class shopping experience here. By bringing the world’s leading brands to Antalya, we aim to play a key role in making the airport a hub for international travel retail.’’

The addition of Antalya Airport to ATÜ Duty Free’s portfolio marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy. The company underlined its commitment to providing unparalleled shopping experiences and fostering lasting relationships with both customers and brand collaborations.

The company concluded: “With a focus on operational excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, ATÜ Duty Free looks forward to contributing to Antalya Airport’s development as a premier global travel hub, reflecting the best of international retail and Turkish hospitality.”

