ATÜ Duty Free opens refurbished main store at Milas-Bodrum Airport

By Luke Barras-hill |

This design concept aligns with ATÜ Duty Free’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

ATÜ Duty Free – the TAV Airports and Unifree Duty Free/Gebr. Heinemann subsidiary – has revamped its main duty free store at Milas-Bodrum Airport in Turkey.

The shop, expanded to 1,900sq m and reimagined in a walkthrough guise, is situated in the departures area of the international terminal.

The brand mix has increased, extending the range across perfumes & cosmetics, accessories, regional and local products, fashion & accessories, toys, confectionery, spirits, tobacco.

Travellers will also be able to sample a curated selection of traditional Turkish products including Turkish delight, coffee, local olive oil and souvenirs unique to Bodrum and Turkey.

Interior architectural accents of travertine stone and wood detailing nods to the region’s influences, while flexible furniture incorporates a sustainable design component.

Ersan Arcan, CEO of ATU Duty Free, commented: “We are delighted to launch our modernised duty free store at Milas-Bodrum Airport, a key tourist destination in Türkiye.

Ersan Arcan, CEO, ATÜ Duty Free: “With the busy summer season approaching, we are confident that the renewed store will be beneficial for the entire region.”

“This new concept, implemented within a larger area, will benefit the airport and all local and foreign visitors.

“Our operational investment focused on creating a more comfortable and privileged shopping experience for visitors.

“We achieved this objective by expanding the store’s footprint and implementing a walkthrough layout that aligns with passenger flow on the departures floor.

“In parallel, we have broadened our portfolio of luxury global brands, offering a wider range of products across various categories to appeal to diverse customer preferences.

“With the busy summer season approaching, we are confident that the renewed store will be beneficial for the entire region.

“At ATÜ Duty Free, we remain committed to continuously raising the bar in travel retail across all our international and domestic operations, with ongoing investment in development.”

Operated by TAV Airports and a member of Groupe ADP, Milas-Bodrum Airport served 525,000 passengers during the first four months of 2024 – a 16% increase compared to the same period last year.

