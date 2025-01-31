Dewar’s Lunar New Year campaign expands to over 20 major airports

Bacardi Global Travel Retail has entered the Year of the Snake with its multi-region Lunar New Year celebration for Dewar’s blended Scotch Whisky.

Celebrating the increasingly global appeal of the Lunar Festival, the Dewar’s limited-edition vibrant lunar new year pack is featured across the Dewar’s Double Double award-winning Scotch whisky series (20 Year Old, 26 Year Old and 30 Year Old); a selection of small batch, prestige, aged blends exclusive to Global Travel Retail (GTR).

Dewar’s is the fifth-largest blended Scotch Whisky in Global Travel Retail in value and since 2019, it has been the fastest growing in value amongst the top 5 blended scotch brands (according to IWSR, May 2024).

The range of premium variants, including the Dewar’s Double Double series, has been a significant contributor to the brand’s rising performance.

The Prestige+ category (+$200) is forecast to be the fastest-growing blended Scotch Whisky price category – including anticipated growth of 20.6% CAGR 2023-2028 (according to IWSR, May 2024) – which Bacardi said makes it a vital opportunity to reach the travelling whisky lover.

Targeting the passenger journey from pre-travel, the holiday campaign culminates in-store with a snake-themed limited-edition Dewar’s, accompanied by an interactive digital experience, accessible via a QR code on the packaging sleeve or in-store display.

This feature invites consumers to discover their zodiac fortune for the upcoming year, available in Simplified Chinese and English.

Dewar’s Master Blender, Stephanie Macleod was also awarded World’s Best Master Blender for an unprecedented sixth consecutive year at the International Whisky Competition 2024.

Darragh Ryan, Marketing Director for Bacardi, highlighted the limited-edition’s strategic marketing focus on shopper interaction: “Lunar New Year stands as the pinnacle of emotional and significant gift-giving moments for millions of travelers. They seek out prestigious, credible gifts that resonate with authenticity, enriched by heritage and craft. Our latest Dewar’s campaign for The Year of the Snake builds on the success of previous years, allowing us to break into new markets and enhance every dimension of shopper engagement.”

Sam Pickard, Regional Director AMEA, Bacardi Global Travel Retail commented on the quality of cooperation with retail partners across global locations: “As the world’s leading annual migration, Lunar New Year offers an unparalleled chance for travel retail to shine.

We set out to seize the moment with a captivating and relevant story-telling campaign delivered with the expertise of multiple retail partners in over 20 locations. We are thrilled with how this approach is captivating, delighting and converting shoppers during this critical retail period.”

