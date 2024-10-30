Bacardi listed among top companies for women by Forbes in 2024

Ranking for a third year in a row on the prestigious list, the 2024 placement puts Bacardi at 132, nearly 200 points above last year, with Bacardi the only pure spirits player listed.

Bacardi noted Women in Leadership is among the key pillars of the company’s ‘Belonging’ program, which strives to create a space where everyone is treated fairly and provided equal opportunities.

“The work we do to maintain a positive workplace at Bacardi matters and makes a difference to our people,” says Leila Stansfield, Global Belonging Lead and Head of Global Travel Retail for Bacardi. “At Bacardi, we seek to keep raising the bar and are continuously pushing to be better and do better as we build a pipeline of talent and a roadmap for future generations of leaders.”

Bacardi added it maintains gender equity in recruitment, turnover, pay, engagement and sense of belonging and 43% of leadership positions are held by women.

The company is intentional about having balanced representation at core development programs which help propel talent to the next level of their Bacardi careers.

It is a member of associations that develop programming and resources for women in the industry and supports community programming that creates opportunities for women in the workplace – both within and outside the spirits world.

“This recognition by Forbes reflects our collective efforts to create an environment where top talent can thrive,” said Scott Northcutt, SVP Human Resources, Bacardi Limited. “As a leader in the spirits industry, we have a responsibility to set the tone and create the opportunities for everyone to succeed.”

Produced in partnership with market research firm Statista, the ranking is based largely on survey responses from approximately 100,000 women working for multinational corporations across 37 countries.

The Forbes list research rated companies across a series of gender-related topics, willingness to recommend the company, workplace satisfaction, and more. It also considers public opinion through a women-only survey and looks at the makeup of leadership.

Bacardi was recently named by Forbes among 2024 World’s Best Employers, where it took the umber 2 spot in its category, and ranked 18th in the 2024 World’s Best WorkplacesTM presented by Great Place To Work.

