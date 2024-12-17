Kurate to enter Faro with ARI; reveals travel retail growth ambitions for 2025

Travel retail watch and jewellery specialist Kurate International is targeting further growth in travel retail next year, with new locations and listings in the pipeline.

This will build on the company’s expansion into ‘new ground’ locations in 2024, amplifying its Moon, Belle & Beau and You brands within the affordable luxury segment of the watches and jewellery category in the channel.

“This year our focus has been on securing new ground store locations and we are looking forward to ‘crowning’ 2024 with Aer Rianta International (ARI) at Portugal’s Faro International Airport,” said Sharon Edwards Smith, International Key Account Manager, Kurate.

“Our partnerships with ARI in Cyprus, at both Larnaca and Paphos airports, and at Portugal’s Lisbon hub, have proven particularly successful as has a collaboration with Avolta at Edinburgh Airport.

“Promotions for our brands have put Kurate well and truly on the map, indicating once again that we have the products that today’s travelling customers are seeking. Value for money is key, as is high quality not just in the products that are offered but in the way they are presented.”

Kurate’s strategy for 2025 and beyond is to further build its presence on the ground.

“Whilst growing and strengthening our collaborations with existing customers, new partnerships are in the making and will be announced soon,” explained Edwards Smith.

The company has introduced a new counter top unit for the cruise market which, says Edwards Smith, has helped to boost sales. The countertop spinner can be tailored to suit space availability and holds approximately 50 stock-keeping units (SKUs).

“This display appeals to the variance of passenger profiles and is well suited to the impulse purchase with our affordable prices,” she said.

Inflight is described as a vital channel for Kurate, which highlights ‘strong sales’ of its Moon watch set and selected Belle & Beau jewellery lines with UK airline Jet2.

Additional Belle & Beau listings are currently under discussion and are expected to be announced shortly, according to the company, which also noted that its Belle & Beau Aurora Multi Piece Set has been performing well with Singapore Airlines and is a bestseller with Tourvest on Kenya Airways.

“The success of these lines on various airlines clearly indicates that Kurate International’s products are perfect for today’s travelling consumers,” said Edwards Smith.

“Our continued focus on affordable luxury plays a key role in our success in the travel retail channel. That focus will not change, nor will our ability to meet the latest trends in both the jewellery and watch markets.”

At this year’s TFWA World Exhibition, Kurate showcased an updated selection of Moon watches for women, as well as new Belle & Beau collections and a range of waterproof stainless-steel jewellery.

“The jewellery doesn’t tarnish, discolour or fade, making this stainless steel range perfect for travel retail,” said Edwards Smith.

“It’s stylish and with yellow gold-finish and chunky pieces very much on-trend. Like all of Kurate’s pieces, there are designs to suit all tastes and the pricing is reasonable.

“With the initial collection geared towards inflight sales and further selections to follow, buyers loved the offer with some listings confirmed before the end of the TFWA event. The new range will be included in our main floor stand in airports and on ferry and cruise ships in spring 2025.”

Furthermore, Kurate is currently reviewing and improving its packaging and presentation methods to better suit consumer needs and improve sustainability credentials.

“More and more people are travelling and we have the products which appeal to a wide range of those on the go,” summarised Edwards Smith.

“We cater for those consumers who are looking for something different but affordable, something that makes a statement, products which target both self-treating and gifting. We are looking forward to another good year.”

