Smile Train appoints Sunil Tuli to its Philanthropic Advisory Board

Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organisation, has appointed Sunil Tuli, CEO King Power Group Hong Kong and President of the Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA) to its Philanthropic Advisory Board.

A passionate advocate for children’s health, Tuli has successfully led initiatives positively impacting communities worldwide. In 2023, he achieved his lifelong dream of climbing Mt. Everest Basecamp and raised over US$80,000 for the Smile Train organisation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sunil to our board,” noted Troy Reinhart, Smile Train’s SVP of Philanthropy and Ambassador Development. “With Sunil’s extensive background and unwavering commitment to humanitarian work, he will be an invaluable asset as we continue to expand our reach and enhance our programmes for children with clefts.”

Going forward, Tuli will help guide Smile Train’s strategic fundraising initiatives and ensure that the organisation remains focused on providing free cleft surgery and comprehensive care for cleft-affected children in need.

“I am honoured to join the board of Smile Train,” said Tuli. “I have seen their work first-hand in India, Nepal, and the Philippines. Their work is critical, and I look forward to contributing to their vision of bringing smiles to children and their families worldwide.”

