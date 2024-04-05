Ferrero Rocher builds dedicated travel retail platforms in Dubai and UAE

Ferrero Travel Market

Activations will run through March and April during the key travel seasons around the Ramadan and Eid holidays.

Ferrero Travel Market has announced the installation of dedicated platforms which allows shoppers at Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi Airport the chance to win a giant T96 pyramid dome.

Dedicated activation spaces will be set up in Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 Concourse A and Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal A Flagship Store.

Its ‘Share a Golden Greeting’ activation will also encourage participants to share personalised animated greeting cards with their friends and family.

Visitors will be able to scan a QR code, which takes them to a dedicated digital greetings platform, where they can create personalized and animated greetings cards.

Sergio Salvagno, General Manager at Ferrero Travel Market, commented: “We are thrilled to be bringing our Share a Golden Greeting campaign to shoppers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Gifting and sharing special moments are a central part of the Ferrero Travel Market offer, and especially our beloved Ferrero Rocher brand. This activation will help to drive engagement and footfall for our retail partners, while creating special and memorable moments for our customers.”

In Dubai Airport, shoppers will be able to participate in a contest and have the chance to win a giant 96-piece pyramid of Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

Every traveller who shares a ‘golden greeting’ and purchases a Ferrero product need only upload the purchase receipt onto the platform to be considered for the draw.

Activations at both airports are running from 1st30th April.

