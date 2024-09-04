The Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) has announced details of the education programme at this year’s MEADFA Conference, 17-19 November in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Managed in partnership with TFWA, the MEADFA Conference will take place over two-and-a-half days on 18-19 November at the five-star Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel.

Senior executives from across the travel sector in the Middle East & Africa will deliver insights on a range of topics.

The agenda for day one of the conference will unpack how travel and tourism is driving economic growth in the region, with investments in airport capacity spurring an expansion in retail space.

Panel sessions will debate the importance of non-aeronautical revenues and the issues that require confronting to safeguard growth across the regional business.

Registration still open

On day two, delegates will learn about the recovery of travel and tourism, sustainability, the influence of AI on the customer experience and how to stay competitive in a tech-laden world.

A panel will also look at the use of mystery shopping as a tool to evaluate the customer experience and discuss the innovative strategies helping retailers to increase customer satisfaction.

Sponsors to date include IDF, Wellgio, Casa Maestri and Sterling Perfumes (Diamond Partners); Imperial Brands and Pernod Ricard (Platinum Partners); DFP World and Blue Gulf Marketing & Events (Gold Partners); Etihad Airways (Airline Partner), Al Nassma (Coffee Break Sponsor); and Lagardère Travel Retail, Loacker and Cloetta (Other Sponsors).

TRBusiness is a Media Partner for this year’s MEADFA Conference.

A welcome cocktail on Sunday and a gala and awards night hosted by Avolta on Monday couple with ample networking coffee breaks and lunches to keep delegates busy.

Registration for the MEADFA Conference remains open until 28 October.

Those wishing to register can do so by clicking here.

