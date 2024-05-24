Nora Norway Jewelry and Scandi Lounge Agency announce strategic partnership

Nora Norway Jewelry and Scandi Lounge Agency have forged a strategic partnership. As part of this partnership, Scandi Lounge will serve as Nora Norway’s exclusive sales agent for travel retail in the Middle East region.

Nora Norway’s designs blend traditional Scandinavian aesthetics with contemporary elegance, and Scandi Lounge Agency is a distributor of Scandinavian lifestyle products.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Scandi Lounge Agency as we embark on this exciting venture into the Middle East market,” said Lars Bjerkeengen, CEO at Nora Norway, who added: “Their deep-rooted understanding of Scandinavian aesthetics and their commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences make them the perfect partner for us. Together, we look forward to bringing the beauty and elegance of Nora Norway to a new audience in the Middle East.”

Nora Norway noted the partnership between itself and Scandi Lounge Agency represents a synergy of shared values, a dedication to quality, and a commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to customers.

Scandi Lounge Agency founders, Tone Innset and Lina Aaker, also provided comment: “Partnering with Nora Norway aligns perfectly with our mission of introducing premium Scandinavian brands to the Middle Eastern market. Their commitment to excellence and their passion for Scandinavian design resonates strongly with our customers.

We are confident that Nora Norway will be embraced wholeheartedly by discerning jewelry and accessory enthusiasts across the region.”

Nora Norway said this collaboration marks a significant milestone in its journey toward expanding its presence in the Middle East.

