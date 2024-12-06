Qatar Duty Free’s Live the F1 Life campaign for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 has driven a ‘remarkable year-on-year increase in airport sales’ during the race weekend compared to the same period last year, the travel retailer has announced.

As Founding Partner of the F1 event, Qatar Duty Free (QDF) is presenting the campaign from 24 November to 8 December, transforming Hamad International Airport (DOH) into a thrilling Formula 1 inspired destination, offering passengers an immersive journey of retail, dining and experiences through a series of activations.

The high-octane Live the F1 Life campaign is built on QDF’s integrated ecosystem alongside Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport.

By working together, the trio have delivered a cohesive environment in which travellers can engage with Formula 1 at every stage in their journey, from the flight to the airport to the racetrack.

Social media teasers, email campaigns and app notifications are being utilised to generate excitement before passengers arrive at DOH.

Throughout the airport, QDF’s Live the F1 Life video, featuring a racecar zooming through the vast terminal building, is being prominently showcased on the airport’s big screens. Hit play to watch…

Airport activation highlights include the authentic F1 car that has been installed near the famous Lamp Bear, giving rise to a must-snap photo opportunity for fans.

There is also the chance to win prizes, including a limited-edition Tag Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull watch, through an interactive social media contest.

Exclusive Formula 1 merchandise is available to purchase from brands including Jack Daniels and VELO, which are highlighted in eye-catching and interactive in-store displays.

Plus, there’s an IWC Schaffhausen Formula 1 racing simulator that travellers can test their skills at.

Over 10 dining outlets across the terminal, including Gordon Ramsay Burger, Emporio Armani Ristorante & Caffe, Oreo Café and Ralph’s Café, have created Formula 1 inspired menus.

Racetrack-themed retail displays across shop floors and checkout counters, keepsake shopping bags, and buggy and baggage carousel campaign takeovers add another layer of excitement.

QDF has also partnered with high-profile local influencers who, dressed in the branded Life the F1 Life tracksuit and helmet, are surprising passengers across the airport by handing out gift boxes featuring specially decorated cakes and pastries made from scratch at the in-house QDF pastry kitchen.

As reported, in the run-up to Formula 1 weekend, QDF hosted a special event in partnership with IWC Schaffhausen, which unveiled the world premiere of a short film starring Sir Lewis Hamilton, which included a special meet and greet.

QDF also had a booth at the VIP Paddock Club at the Lusail International Circuit, where the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix was held (29 Nov to 1 Dec 2024).

This incorporated elements from the Live the F1 Life campaign, attracting a vibrant mixture of celebrities, global brands, influencers, loyal customers and other important guests.

