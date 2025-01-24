Experiential retail among new session topics at Summit of the Americas

The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has announced the details of two new conference sessions being staged at the 2025 Summit of the Americas, which is taking place from 8-11 March in Miami, Florida.

Among them is a session organised by TRBusiness and m1nd-set, which will explore how experiential retail can be leveraged effectively to help drive footfall and conversion in the channel.

Taking place on Monday 10 March from 9:30-10:30am, the session, titled Unlocking Footfall and Conversion: The Power of Experiential Retail in Duty Free and Travel Retail, features speakers Dr. Peter Mohn, Founder & CEO, m1nd-set, Sammy Patel, Vice President, Commercial – Vantage Group and Chief Executive Officer – Midway Partnership, and Andy Machin, Managing Director, Kounter Retail. It will be moderated by Faye Bartle, Managing Editor, TRBusiness.

This special Americas edition of the TR Consumer Forum is designed to be packed with actionable insights. The one-hour session will begin with exclusively curated research from m1nd-set, which unpacks the motivating factors for today’s travelling shoppers, as the price advantage diminishes in importance.

Mohn will explain how experience-led activations can influence consumer behaviour, satisfaction and purchasing decisions, with an in-depth look at the ways in which this information can be leveraged to help boost sales growth.

The research will be brought to life by the expert industry speakers who will discuss the challenges and opportunities around integrating experiential retail into the offering.

The session will offer a taste of what’s to come at the TR Consumer Forum, which is taking place from 2-4 June 2025. Please click here to find out more.

Summit delegates can also join the airports session, which is taking place on Sunday 9 March from 3-4pm.

Titled Major Challenges and Unlimited Opportunities, the session will feature Rafael Echevarne, Director General, Airports Council International, Latin America & Caribbean, and Matt Cornelius, Executive Vice President, Airports Council International North America, who will join in a free-flowing discussion on the many challenges and impactful growth demands that must be met in the airport environment.

It will be moderated by Rene Riedi, IAADFS Chairman, with the opportunity for audience participation.

Details are to come for an additional cruise-related session arranged by DFNI (on the Sunday) and a workshop organised by The Moodie-Davitt Report (on the Monday).

As reported, keynote speaker John Price, Managing Director of Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) will kick-start the programme.

Discounted registration for the 2025 Summit is available through 7 February, which also marks the room reservation deadline at host hotel InterContinental Miami.

