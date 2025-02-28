Henkell Freixenet targets Americas growth with GTR showcase at summit

By Faye Bartle |

Henkell Freixenet

Mionetto 0.0% Sparkling Alcohol Free. The brand continues to gain market share, demonstrating its ability to ‘satisfy the tastes of an increasingly discerning audience seeking quality alcohol-free alternatives’, says Henkell Freixenet.

Henkell Freixenet is showcasing its extensive portfolio of cava, sparkling wine, prosecco, crémant and champagne brands, as well as its range of wines and spirits, at this year’s Summit of the Americas in Miami (booth 705), as the company targets growth across the Americas.

Henkell Freixenet said it ‘managed well’ with its global travel retail (GTR) portfolio in 2024, despite the year being  ‘challenging’.

Its diversified portfolio affords the company the ability to “react flexibly to trends, mitigate effects and preserve and generate growth to our business partners”, explained Olive Ramon, Head of Sales Global Travel Retail at Henkell Freixenet.

“We are satisfied with our development this year in the Americas,” he added.

The company’s focus in 2025 is on further consolidating its ‘global icon brands’ in the US duty free market, building on its new SKU listings in ‘some of the major airport locations’ that support its growth in the region.

In Latin America, where GTR is a strategic focus, Henkell Freixenet has found success with airport listings of both SKUs of Freixenet Royal Range.

To achieve its aims, the company is looking to capitalise on trends around prosecco, premiumisation, crémant, low- & no-alcohol, as well as the Aperitivo moments, to create ‘new moments of consumption’ amongst consumers.

At the Summit of the Americas (8-11 March, 2025), the company will host a bartender on the booth who will be mixing a range of cocktails.

Henkell Freixenet

Left: The versatility of Mionetto allows consumers to create their own spritz ritual – whether with alcohol, low-alcohol, or no-alcohol. Right: Freixenet’s new Cordon Negro 0,0% and Cordon Negro 0,0% Rosé.

In the premiumisation space, Henkell Freixenet is focusing on its international prestige brands such as Champagne Alfred Gratien, Gratien & Meyer and Schloss Johannisberg.

With the rising popularity of crémant, the company sees big potential for its Gratien & Meyer brand, with the Cuvee Flamme brut and rosé in the spotlight.

Known as ‘French sparkling wine made in the traditional champagne method but outside the champagne region’, crémant is a style of wine that is considered similar to champagne, yet more affordable.

Answering demand for no- and low-alcohol products is also part of the plan, with the portfolio of Mionetto with Mionetto 0,0% and Mionetto Aperitivo alcohol-free, driving growth and becoming a market leader in markets such as Poland, according to the company.

The company also has a borader selection of non-alcoholic additions to its cava, sparkling wine and prosecco ranges.

Henkell Freixenet

Freixenet French Sparkling Wines in Brut and Rosé.

Circling back to the Mionetto range specifically, there is a new GTR exclusive launching: the Mionetto Aperitivo combo package featuring the Mionetto Prosecco and Mionetto Aperitivo for a spritz experience.

Additionally, sparkling wine brand Freixenet is launching the new alcohol free Freixenet Cordon Negro 0,0% and Cordon Negro 0,0% Rosé in response to ‘growing consumer demand for health and moderation’. These feature a new-generation liquid development, with just 30g/l of sugar and 15 calories/100ml.

Both come in the brand’s signature black bottle, in keeping with the recently relaunched Freixenet Cordon Negro Cava.

Freixenet Cordon Negro 0,0% and Cordon Negro 0,0% Rosé will be introduced in GTR, the US, France and Poland, with a subsequent global rollout to follow.

Also from Freixenet comes a duo of French Sparkling Wines that are described as ‘crisp, charming and delicately hued’.

Available in Brut and Rosé, the Freixenet French Sparkling Wines are presented in chic bottles inspired by haute couture.

The range was first launched exclusively in GTR – including a listing with Avolta – as well as in the UK and Brazil, with a campaign that transports its audience to the sun-kissed French Riviera.

READ MORE: Freixenet pops cork on Cheers to Life campaign for young adults

READ MORE: Henkell Freixenet marks 50th anniversary with Barcelona activation

READ MORE: Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards: The 2025 finalists

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Balvenie 12YO Golden Cask arrives in India travel retail at Mumbai Airport

Ospree Duty Free has launched The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask (43% ABV) in travel retail...

image description image description
Europe

Lindt Global Travel Retail unveils new retail island at Zurich Airport

Premium confectionery brand Lindt & Sprüngli has unveiled its upgraded Lindt Retail Island...

image description image description
International

Coty unveils new Gucci Alchemist’s Garden EDPs and campaign

Coty Travel Retail is rolling out new Eaux de Parfum in Gucci's The Alchemist’s Garden...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Imperial Brands reinforces commitment to Americas with DF&TR Summit return The Americas
image description
Ritter keen to raise profile at Americas Summit; targets airports & border shops International
image description
Molton Brown’s freshly branded universe 'boosting TR fragrance sales' International
image description
Cartier debuts airport boutique on US West Coast at LAX with DFS Group The Americas
image description
IAADFS welcomes two new members to the Board of Directors The Americas
image description
Unifree Duty Free launches new loyalty programme and Click & Collect Europe
image description
Airport concessions and cruise panels round off Summit of Americas agenda The Americas
image description
'In Brief’ podcast returns; ARI turns spotlight on its own executives International
image description
The Line launches new London skyline souvenir at Lagardère's Discover stores Europe
image description
Coty Travel Retail launches Chloé Nomade Lumière d'Egypte EDP International
right