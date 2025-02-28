Henkell Freixenet is showcasing its extensive portfolio of cava, sparkling wine, prosecco, crémant and champagne brands, as well as its range of wines and spirits, at this year’s Summit of the Americas in Miami (booth 705), as the company targets growth across the Americas.

Henkell Freixenet said it ‘managed well’ with its global travel retail (GTR) portfolio in 2024, despite the year being ‘challenging’.

Its diversified portfolio affords the company the ability to “react flexibly to trends, mitigate effects and preserve and generate growth to our business partners”, explained Olive Ramon, Head of Sales Global Travel Retail at Henkell Freixenet.

“We are satisfied with our development this year in the Americas,” he added.

The company’s focus in 2025 is on further consolidating its ‘global icon brands’ in the US duty free market, building on its new SKU listings in ‘some of the major airport locations’ that support its growth in the region.

In Latin America, where GTR is a strategic focus, Henkell Freixenet has found success with airport listings of both SKUs of Freixenet Royal Range.

To achieve its aims, the company is looking to capitalise on trends around prosecco, premiumisation, crémant, low- & no-alcohol, as well as the Aperitivo moments, to create ‘new moments of consumption’ amongst consumers.

At the Summit of the Americas (8-11 March, 2025), the company will host a bartender on the booth who will be mixing a range of cocktails.

In the premiumisation space, Henkell Freixenet is focusing on its international prestige brands such as Champagne Alfred Gratien, Gratien & Meyer and Schloss Johannisberg.

With the rising popularity of crémant, the company sees big potential for its Gratien & Meyer brand, with the Cuvee Flamme brut and rosé in the spotlight.

Known as ‘French sparkling wine made in the traditional champagne method but outside the champagne region’, crémant is a style of wine that is considered similar to champagne, yet more affordable.

Answering demand for no- and low-alcohol products is also part of the plan, with the portfolio of Mionetto with Mionetto 0,0% and Mionetto Aperitivo alcohol-free, driving growth and becoming a market leader in markets such as Poland, according to the company.

The company also has a borader selection of non-alcoholic additions to its cava, sparkling wine and prosecco ranges.

Circling back to the Mionetto range specifically, there is a new GTR exclusive launching: the Mionetto Aperitivo combo package featuring the Mionetto Prosecco and Mionetto Aperitivo for a spritz experience.

Additionally, sparkling wine brand Freixenet is launching the new alcohol free Freixenet Cordon Negro 0,0% and Cordon Negro 0,0% Rosé in response to ‘growing consumer demand for health and moderation’. These feature a new-generation liquid development, with just 30g/l of sugar and 15 calories/100ml.

Both come in the brand’s signature black bottle, in keeping with the recently relaunched Freixenet Cordon Negro Cava.

Freixenet Cordon Negro 0,0% and Cordon Negro 0,0% Rosé will be introduced in GTR, the US, France and Poland, with a subsequent global rollout to follow.

Also from Freixenet comes a duo of French Sparkling Wines that are described as ‘crisp, charming and delicately hued’.

Available in Brut and Rosé, the Freixenet French Sparkling Wines are presented in chic bottles inspired by haute couture.

The range was first launched exclusively in GTR – including a listing with Avolta – as well as in the UK and Brazil, with a campaign that transports its audience to the sun-kissed French Riviera.

