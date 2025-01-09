SITA strengthens support of AMPAP leadership training from ACI-ICAO

Airports Council International (ACI) World announced that SITA has renewed and strengthened its long-standing support for the leading training and leadership program for airport executives, the ACI-International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Airport Management Professional Accreditation Program (AMPAP).

AMPAP is the leading executive development program for airport managers worldwide that promotes the adherence to the highest professional standards, covering all functional areas of the airport business.

It encompasses ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), international regulations and ACI best practices, enhances airport efficiency, promotes innovation and sustainability, and incorporates new technologies such as advanced air mobility systems.

A new MoU will allow the AMPAP to deliver more training in the next three years to support the development of a sustainable aviation workforce.

Justin Erbacci, Director General of ACI World said: “SITA’s continued support of the sector’s leading training and leadership program underscores the ongoing importance of AMPAP to the global airport community and the critical role of technology in improving airport operations and streamlining the passenger journey.

AMPAP is essential to aviation’s future and SITA’s strengthened partnership will allow us to deliver more courses in the years ahead. By continuously building and refining the skill sets of airport managers, we are equipping ourselves to navigate a dynamic and ever-evolving industry.”

SITA’s (Société internationale de télécommunication aéronautique) increased support of AMPAP will allow ACI and ICAO to deliver more training in the next three years, offering collaborative solutions to airport executives.

These efforts will play a crucial role in developing a skilled and sustainable aviation workforce, while addressing the evolving demands of the industry and ensuring its long-term success in a rapidly changing world.

<strong> SITA Shawn Gregor, President of the Americas, SITA and Justin Erbacci, World Director General, ACI, sign the MoU in Atlanta, US.</strong>

Nathalie Altwegg, SVP of Airports at SITA, commented: “Our industry needs to continue to develop and evolve if it is to deliver our long-term goals for growth and sustainability going forward, with technological solutions at the heart of its transformation.

This training program equips executives with the skills they need to meet the ever-evolving demands for more efficient, effective and environmentally sustainable airport business and operations in an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing world.”

More than 1,300 students have graduated from AMPAP since the program’s inception in 2007, including close to 50 new graduates in 2024, celebrated at the AMPAP Graduation Ceremony that took place at the ACI World Customer Experience Summit and Exhibition, in Atlanta in September.

Many AMPAP graduates go on to top leadership positions at their airports and organizations.

Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), added: “SITA’s strengthened support for the ACI-ICAO AMPAP program will help ensure that airport executives worldwide are equipped with knowledge and skills as sustainability imperatives and unprecedented levels of technological and operational innovation dramatically transform the industry.”

AMPAP graduates earn the International Airport Professional (IAP) designation or the AMPAP Associate diploma, recognizing an individual’s excellence in airport management and proficiency in applying ACI best practices and ICAO SARPs.

Upcoming training sessions in early 2025 will be held in Turks and Caicos, Abu Dhabi, Lagos, Perth, Santo Domingo (Spanish), to be followed by locations in Europe and Canada.

Other mandatory courses will be offered at least four times each.

