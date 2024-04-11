Bitmore accelerates sustainability and circularity goals with new powerbank

Consumer technology and accessories brand Bitmore has released a signature new product, a ‘self-repair’ 10,000mAh PD (Power Delivery) portable charger. Bitmore says it has taken steps maximise the product’s lifetime and appeal to eco-conscious consumers, all while offering super fast charging.

Bitmore also noted the compact, lightweight product – which offers up to 50% recharge in about 20 minutes – supports its new circular business model.

Hoj Parmar, CEO at Bitmore, said: “The Bitmore REVIVE Powerbank is a major sustainable development for our brand – our first significant step into supporting the circular business model for our products going forward. It is an exciting advance into designing Bitmore products for longevity, ease of repair and recyclability.

“This device not only charges your devices efficiently using the latest power delivery technology, but also leads the charge towards a greener future. All elements of the product’s make-up are all very much in line with our brand’s proud status as a B Corporation.”

The REVIVE Powerbank features replaceable batteries and housing, all of which fall under the business model aimed at minimise waste and promote sustainability by keeping products, materials and resources in a continuous loop, thus extending their lifecycle.

It is carbon-neutral (as certified by Climate Partners), and comes complete with a Type C charging cable made from certified recycled plastic; its re-purposed EV batteries and electronic other components are soldered with reclaimed alloys.

Parma added: “Representing a shift towards a more resilient and regenerative economy, it aligns our economic activities with ecological principles for the benefit of planet, people and, of course, our consumers. Many of those consumers have increased awareness of the environmental impact of products and we hope the REVIVE Powerbank will catch their attention as the pinnacle of a sustainable consumer electronics product.”

The product also features a patented three-step safety design for removing the battery, which is compliant with EU regulations on sustainable battery disposal.

READ MORE: Bitmore and Kreol Group ink India and Middle East distribution deal

READ MORE: B Corp Bitmore makes TFWA WE return with sustainable range of products