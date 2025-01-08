As part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, Muscat Duty Free partnered with Travel Blue to carry out a Beach Clean-up Campaign on the shore of Al Hail Beach in Muscat.

The initiative served to help protect Oman’s natural beauty while fostering a culture of responsibility and sustainability within both organisations.

The campaign united employees and volunteers in getting rid of waste on the beach and raised awareness of the importance of preserving marine ecosystems.

Over the course of the day, participants cleared a ‘significant’ amount of plastic, debris and other non-biodegradable waste that otherwise could pose a threat to coastal and marine life.

“This beach clean-up drive reflects our continued commitment to ESG values and our responsibility as a business to contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment,” said Renat Rozpravka, CEO at Muscat Duty Free.

Added Pradeep Parmar Brand Manager at Travel Blue: “Sustainability is at the core of everything we do. This initiative not only cleans our beaches but also sets an example for businesses and individuals alike to take collective action for the environment.”

During the Beach Clean-up Campaign, participants shared stories, ideas and practical tips for reducing waste and protecting Oman’s coastlines.

Travel Blue is also supporting Muscat Duty Free’s ESG drive by providing reusable bottles for all retail colleagues, effectively helping to cut down on the use of single-use plastics.

Plus, by showcasing sustainable products, the companies are reinforcing the importance of making environmentally conscious choices in everyday life.

The Beach Clean-up initiative is hailed as just the start of a series of planned ESG-driven activities by Muscat Duty Free and its partners.

